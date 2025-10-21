Our first Viridi update since 2018 😅. Hello from the future!

We've updated the engine and done some selective optimizations, so the game should run a little smoother. We finally have a 64-bit OSX build!

There are two new pots, "The Dansk of a Lifetime," and "Bronzino." If you don't know, you can change your current pot while keeping all the plants by using the 'Repot ___' option in the Nursery.

We've added a new environment, the Elven Throne. This environment will be unlocked for free for anyone with the achievement 'The Elven Artefacts' from Tenderfoot Tactics. It's a tough one, you basically have to beat the game, heheh. You can also buy the Crystal Gyroscope in the Nursery to gain access to the Elven Throne.

Other changes:

The ESC key, when pressed in the pot scene, will now bring up an [Exit Viridi] button, so you no longer have to just alt-F4 out of the game.

The bat 🦇 now only has a chance to come out on Halloween (it was bothering some people).

Snow has been tweaked to look a little nicer imho. ❄

There is now a toggle button to disable/enable weather events (looks like a 🌧) in the primary menu, next to the music toggle.

It's easier to select the snail now. You used to only be able to click the soil near them, but now you can click them direct, even if they're on the back side of your pot. 🐌

Tweaked the plant name UI to better support longer names.

Added credits in the Nursery.

Thanks so much for all your support over the years! 🐌💕