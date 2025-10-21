Dear Players,
Unfortunately, a bug managed to sneak into yesterdays update: If the prologue is replayed through the old wise man dialogue, it can fully reset the save. We had tested for this specific case in anticipation, but unluckily, something slipped through.
This hotfix resolves this issue and you can replay the prologue now without risking your save.
If you have been affected, please do reach out (info@arcanewilds.com / https://discord.gg/5XSda7K3Kz) , so we can attempt to help you recovering a save.
We are sorry for any inconveniences caused. Let us know if you encounter any other issues.
Have fun playing the prologue!
Update 0.6.7.1
