21 October 2025 Build 20486993 Edited 21 October 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Players,

Unfortunately, a bug managed to sneak into yesterdays update: If the prologue is replayed through the old wise man dialogue, it can fully reset the save. We had tested for this specific case in anticipation, but unluckily, something slipped through.

This hotfix resolves this issue and you can replay the prologue now without risking your save.

If you have been affected, please do reach out (info@arcanewilds.com / https://discord.gg/5XSda7K3Kz) , so we can attempt to help you recovering a save.

We are sorry for any inconveniences caused. Let us know if you encounter any other issues.

Have fun playing the prologue!

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 1492052
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1492053
  • Loading history…
