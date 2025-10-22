We heard you...
Changes
Updated several Simplified and Traditional Chinese localizations
Updated Malakar’s Abilities
The Ambush ability will now only destroy 3 Runes and prioritize different Rune Columns if possible
Removed "Only the highest scoring Spell Line deals damage" ability
The ability that swaps around the entire board will now only swap 1 Rune from each Rune Column
The ability that removes all Amulets and Auras will now only target five spots instead of the whole board
Fixes
Fixed several number format overflowing issues that were causing softlocks
Fixed an issue where Ghub Ghub would target Columns with 6 Runes, show the animation, but not actually destroy anything
Fixed a softlock issue in the Tutorial when opening Shops
Fixed a softlock issue in the Runebook selection screen
Fixed a softlock issue after opening a Chest
Fixed an issue where the Health of enemies beyond Endless 44 were 0
