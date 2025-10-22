 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20486979 Edited 22 October 2025 – 15:52:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We heard you...

Changes

  • Updated several Simplified and Traditional Chinese localizations

  • Updated Malakar’s Abilities

    • The Ambush ability will now only destroy 3 Runes and prioritize different Rune Columns if possible

    • Removed "Only the highest scoring Spell Line deals damage" ability

    • The ability that swaps around the entire board will now only swap 1 Rune from each Rune Column

    • The ability that removes all Amulets and Auras will now only target five spots instead of the whole board

Fixes

  • Fixed several number format overflowing issues that were causing softlocks

  • Fixed an issue where Ghub Ghub would target Columns with 6 Runes, show the animation, but not actually destroy anything

  • Fixed a softlock issue in the Tutorial when opening Shops

  • Fixed a softlock issue in the Runebook selection screen

  • Fixed a softlock issue after opening a Chest

  • Fixed an issue where the Health of enemies beyond Endless 44 were 0

