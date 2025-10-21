Hello everyone! I've been working hard on a big content update for "Kill a Million Rats", and it's finally live! Here's a list of the major changes:



New Combat Progression

Instead of obtaining a single combat upgrade at the start of each wave, you now collect experience orbs (in classic survivor-style) from dead rats. The total number of upgrades over a single run has been increased due to this, so I've added a bunch of smaller repeatable upgrades too!



Boss Behavior Overhaul

Giant Rats no longer have automatic invulnerability windows at HP thresholds! All their attacks have also now been reworked to encompass a wider variety of special attacks. Fighting these guys should now feel much more challenging but fair.



Villager Buff

Villagers have been buffed to be much sturdier, and can take a lot more damage before going down.



Village Bell HP Bar

I've added a HP bar for the Village Bell in the upper right corner, so it should be easier to determine how much damage it's taken. Putting it together with your own HP/Hearts makes it easier to tell your current position at a glance.



Let me know in the comments if you enjoyed this free content update, or if you have any suggestions for future improvements!



Lots of love,

-nerdook