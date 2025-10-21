 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20486959
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, big update!

I realized I made a huge mistake with all the changes I pushed over the past few days. I totally apologize for the chaos, I didn’t fully understand what was happening with Survivor Mode and ended up messing with things I shouldn’t have.

I’ve reverted the scaling back to how it was before, but I want to ask, should I wipe the Survivor leaderboard clean so everything’s fair again?

I really hope I didn’t disappoint or upset anyone; that was never my intention. I was just trying to optimize some stats (you know how it goes 😅).

Please, let’s call it a clean start. Give the mode another shot and try to climb the board again, I promise I won’t touch it anymore!

Would love to hear your thoughts.

THANK YOU ❤️
Dead Oil V1.262

Changed files in this update

