Big news for this update. The online mode has now entered into beta and is available for the public to try out. You can now play online with other players albeit with some limitations. I will outline what this beta is about as well as instructions as to how to access it. But first, let's run down the current changes in this new version 1.021.

Changes made for version 1.021

Online mode now in public beta state.

Random bounce from ball when player touches it has been removed. Now ball bounces consistently based on the character's bounce stat.

Fixed Remilia's desperation where the spear remains when she loses all her hearts.

The clock has been altered so that when a new rally begins, it won't immediately tick down to the next second.

Character Updates

Reimu

Bomb

Her orbs have been decreased from 16 to 14 and are summoned in a circular pattern.

Sakuya

Desperation

Increased cost from 2 points per step to 5 points per step.

Desperation max lowered from 500 to 300.

Slow down changed from 20fps to 15fps.

In online mode, when activating slow down, game immediately slows down instead of gradually.

You can no longer pause the slow down after activation.

You can no longer activate it at the start of the next rally before a team touches the ball.

Remilia

Projectile

Trail pattern has been changed.

Cost of using projectile has been lowered from 250 to 145.

Bomb

Commanding the bats to transform into bullets; the number of bullets have been changed from 4 to 3.

While some changes are general updates, most of these changes, especially the characters, were done to comply with online mode. Let's dive in and see what this new mode offers.

Online mode

The mode everyone's been waiting for, online matchmaking. At this time, online mode is still being developed but it is far enough in development to receive feedback from the player base. However, you need to access it through the beta branch. If you have never done such a thing, follow these instructions to activate it.

On your Steam Library page, select your game and go to properties. When the window pops up, select the Betas option. Under Beta Participation, it should be available on the drop down menu. Select it and wait for the game to update. Once finished, run the game and the online beta will be available.

But remember that this is still in beta. All features are not yet available. Here is a list of what to expect when trying out the online beta.

You can only play 1v1.

You can only choose one of four characters: Reimu, Marisa, Sakuya, and Remilia.

As host, you can't edit the rules. A preset of rules have been placed.

It should be noted that this beta is going to be updated in the coming weeks until the intended release of the mode along with the upcoming version 1.100. These limitations will be lifted over time so keep an eye out on the Twitter feed and the Steam store page for further announcements.