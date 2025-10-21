 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20486813 Edited 21 October 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted the Portrait for the Storm Piercer class to no longer clip with certain hair styles

  • Fixed a bug where spear swipe would not deal damage if the unit would collide with something

  • Golem Bruiser now correctly has the skill “Attack of Opportunity”

  • Slightly increased the MAB of the item “Reality Bender”

