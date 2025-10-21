Adjusted the Portrait for the Storm Piercer class to no longer clip with certain hair styles
Fixed a bug where spear swipe would not deal damage if the unit would collide with something
Golem Bruiser now correctly has the skill “Attack of Opportunity”
Slightly increased the MAB of the item “Reality Bender”
Patch 1.7 Bugfixes #6
