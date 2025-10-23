PVZ: Replanted: Launch Day Patch v1.2

Graphical:

Fixed Twin Sunflowers faces being too small, they should now fit their petals.



Fixed Zomboss’s eyes to be the correct color relative to his attack.



Fixed Split Pea so that they fire with both eyes open.



Fixed BrownCoat Zombie’s retro skin so that arms fall off properly.



Fixed Pumpkin to now show the damaged state appropriately.



Fixed Dr Zomboss to now have a Health Bar (Nice try Dr Z).



Fixed Roof Cleaners flying at the beginning of roof levels



Fixed Disco Zombie’s hair when his head falls off (ouch).



Fixed I, Zombie Too to use the correct name.



Fixed Pole Vaulter Zombie to drop their actual head on defeat.



Fixed Butter not appearing on the retro zombie skin when applied.



Fixed Magnetshroom’s items to layer properly



Fixed Retro Zombie to no longer show sunglasses or mustaches on death.



Vs Mode:

Jack in the Box, Catapult, and Newspaper zombie now appear in combat.



Flower Pot & Planter are no longer selectable in Versus Mode.



Sun and Brains no longer block placement in areas around them.



Gameplay:

You can now interact with the seed selector to cancel placement instead of needing to click off of the seed selector first.



Extra lawnmowers will no longer spawn in Vasebreaker.



Ice Trap positioning has been corrected for both Bungie Zombie and Gargantuar.



In Co-Op both players can no longer select the same seed packet at the same time



Audio:

Turbo Speed will no longer speed up the OST.



Shop now plays the correct music regardless of player origination.



Pausing the game now correctly pauses the Audio.



Invalid placement warning in Versus mode now plays the proper sound effect.



Doomshroom & Jalapeno now use the correct sound when destroying tombstones.



Miscellaneous:

Several fixes to various assets when in High Contrast Mode



Several UI fixes related to missing or misplaced assets



Several bugs squashed related to UX due to resolution/control scheme adjustments.



The day is finally here! PVZ: Replanted has launched and we can’t wait to see how you defend the yard! We’ve gathered your feedback and have fast-tracked Patch v1.2 which goes live today 10/23 on Steam. This update includes a wide range of fixes, with more to come in future updates. Detailed list below.But wait! There’s more! We are already preparing Patch v1.2.1 and expect to see this go live in the next few weeks. Stay tuned for a detailed update of the next patch, and thanks again for all your support and feedback, we’re just getting started.Look forward to more updates as we grow, and we are particularly excited for several audio fixes that are already in motion. See you on the Lawn!