 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20486779 Edited 21 October 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Game: Yacht Dice.

  1. Supported Players: 2-4.

  2. Supports Online Multiplayer, Local Multiplayer, and Single Player.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1906041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link