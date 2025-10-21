New Features
- Valley now changes layouts over time.
- Factory now spawns toolboxes to fix broken pipes.
- Factory can now go into overdrive.
- Added 1 new palette.
- Added 2 new eyes.
- Added 4 new hats.
Changes
- Big Top now has grapple points.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update