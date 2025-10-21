 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20486769 Edited 21 October 2025 – 21:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Valley now changes layouts over time.
  • Factory now spawns toolboxes to fix broken pipes.
  • Factory can now go into overdrive.
  • Added 1 new palette.
  • Added 2 new eyes.
  • Added 4 new hats.

Changes

  • Big Top now has grapple points.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4014261
