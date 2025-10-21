MateEngine 2.6.0 – Modding Update

UI Updates

Languages are now preloaded, removing visual glitches when opening the Settings Menu

The Settings Menu UI has been fully redesigned, with all settings organized into clear categories for easier navigation

Overall UI loading speed has been improved

The Tutorial Page now matches the new UI design for a consistent look

Changed the spacing between each letter to make the UI more compact

Model Updates

Adjusted Ayrina’s breast physics for more natural movement (they were a bit too exaggerated before)

Tooltips



Tooltips have been added to several options to explain their functions. This helps users better understand each setting and makes MateEngine more accessible to everyone.

Language Updates (90%)

Traditional and Simplified Chinese have been added so that Chinese users can fully understand and enjoy the app.

All existing translations have been updated and refined. Thanks to the community for helping translate MateEngine.

Fixes and Improvements

Startup speed restored to match older versions

Boot time improved by 20% compared to previous releases

Fixed a memory leak when switching avatars frequently

Fixed the issue where the model “Ayrina” didn’t blink when giving headpats

Fixed a distortion issue with the dropdown menu on the Tutorial Page

Reduced RAM usage by 75 MB

Steam Workshop Update

Unsubscribed mods now disappear automatically; manual removal is no longer needed

Mods can now be installed during runtime and used immediately without restarting MateEngine (some mods may still require a restart)

Author and description are now automatically displayed when set in MateSDK

New Workshop Tags

Dance

Animation

Sound

Particle

Mod

Misc

Sound Pack Mods



You can now create Sound Packs for MateEngine using the MateSDK on GitHub.

Basic Unity knowledge is enough to get started. Open the MateEngine project and locate the "VOICE_PACK_MOD_EXAMPLE" object.

Add your custom sounds, then export your mod file. You can import it into the Mod Menu or publish it directly on Steam Workshop.

When exporting, select Mod Type: “Sound”.

This feature lets you replace every sound in MateEngine with your own.

Supported formats: .ogg, .mp3, .wav

(Recommended: .ogg or .wav)

Dance Mods



You can now create custom Dance Mods for the Dance Player.

With basic Unity knowledge, you can create or convert existing VMD (MMD dances) into .ME (MateEngine Dance Mods).

For modding please read the documentation here:



https://github.com/shinyflvre/Mate-Engine/wiki

https://github.com/shinyflvre/Mate-Engine/wiki/Create-a-Dance-Mod

https://github.com/shinyflvre/Mate-Engine/wiki/Create-a-Sound-Pack-Mod