MateEngine 2.6.0 – Modding Update
UI Updates
Languages are now preloaded, removing visual glitches when opening the Settings Menu
The Settings Menu UI has been fully redesigned, with all settings organized into clear categories for easier navigation
Overall UI loading speed has been improved
The Tutorial Page now matches the new UI design for a consistent look
Changed the spacing between each letter to make the UI more compact
Model Updates
Adjusted Ayrina’s breast physics for more natural movement (they were a bit too exaggerated before)
Tooltips
Tooltips have been added to several options to explain their functions. This helps users better understand each setting and makes MateEngine more accessible to everyone.
Language Updates (90%)
Traditional and Simplified Chinese have been added so that Chinese users can fully understand and enjoy the app.
All existing translations have been updated and refined. Thanks to the community for helping translate MateEngine.
Fixes and Improvements
Startup speed restored to match older versions
Boot time improved by 20% compared to previous releases
Fixed a memory leak when switching avatars frequently
Fixed the issue where the model “Ayrina” didn’t blink when giving headpats
Fixed a distortion issue with the dropdown menu on the Tutorial Page
Reduced RAM usage by 75 MB
Steam Workshop Update
Unsubscribed mods now disappear automatically; manual removal is no longer needed
Mods can now be installed during runtime and used immediately without restarting MateEngine (some mods may still require a restart)
Author and description are now automatically displayed when set in MateSDK
New Workshop Tags
Dance
Animation
Sound
Particle
Mod
Misc
Sound Pack Mods
You can now create Sound Packs for MateEngine using the MateSDK on GitHub.
Basic Unity knowledge is enough to get started. Open the MateEngine project and locate the "VOICE_PACK_MOD_EXAMPLE" object.
Add your custom sounds, then export your mod file. You can import it into the Mod Menu or publish it directly on Steam Workshop.
When exporting, select Mod Type: “Sound”.
This feature lets you replace every sound in MateEngine with your own.
Supported formats: .ogg, .mp3, .wav
(Recommended: .ogg or .wav)
Dance Mods
You can now create custom Dance Mods for the Dance Player.
With basic Unity knowledge, you can create or convert existing VMD (MMD dances) into .ME (MateEngine Dance Mods).
For modding please read the documentation here:
https://github.com/shinyflvre/Mate-Engine/wiki
https://github.com/shinyflvre/Mate-Engine/wiki/Create-a-Dance-Mod
https://github.com/shinyflvre/Mate-Engine/wiki/Create-a-Sound-Pack-Mod
Changed files in this update