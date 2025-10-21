Boss rooms providing portals and encounters



Enemies spawning on dungeon pillars



Tutorial boss not doing any damage with their fireball (unintentional)



Tutorial boss no longer skippable - we forgot to lock the door :(



Spell name fixes



Shop icon fixes



Dungeon portal enemy range check fixes



Hey everyone! Thanks for all of the support so far - it has been great to see our game get the love it has been getting. Many thanks to those who have come to us on discord or via email to submit issues which we have now pushed fixes for!We are still waiting for the first player to come forward to us with a timestamp of beating the final boss but we hope you enjoy the ride upto there!Drink "potions" responsibly,the FyreFlight Dev team