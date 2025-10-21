 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20486728 Edited 21 October 2025 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! Thanks for all of the support so far - it has been great to see our game get the love it has been getting. Many thanks to those who have come to us on discord or via email to submit issues which we have now pushed fixes for!

  • Boss rooms providing portals and encounters
  • Enemies spawning on dungeon pillars
  • Tutorial boss not doing any damage with their fireball (unintentional)
  • Tutorial boss no longer skippable - we forgot to lock the door :(
  • Spell name fixes
  • Shop icon fixes
  • Dungeon portal enemy range check fixes


We are still waiting for the first player to come forward to us with a timestamp of beating the final boss but we hope you enjoy the ride upto there!

Drink "potions" responsibly,
the FyreFlight Dev team

