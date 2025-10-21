- Boss rooms providing portals and encounters
- Enemies spawning on dungeon pillars
- Tutorial boss not doing any damage with their fireball (unintentional)
- Tutorial boss no longer skippable - we forgot to lock the door :(
- Spell name fixes
- Shop icon fixes
- Dungeon portal enemy range check fixes
We are still waiting for the first player to come forward to us with a timestamp of beating the final boss but we hope you enjoy the ride upto there!
Drink "potions" responsibly,
the FyreFlight Dev team
Changed files in this update