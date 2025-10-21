- (New) Yinglets can now be positioned vertically in pose mode
- (New) Added a toggle for the shadow in pose mode
- (QoL) Default camera position can now be adjusted via settings to better frame larger/smaller yinglets
- (QoL) A confirmation dialog now appears when trying to change yinglets with unsaved changes
- (QoL) A confirmation dialog now appears when trying to exit pose mode
- (QoL) A confirmation dialog now appears when attempting to delete a yinglet
- (QoL) CTRL+SHIFT+Z now also executes a redo operation
- (Fix) Fixed a few more clipping issues
- (Fix) Fixed missing geometry between arm and sleeve on "Trade Jacket" outfit
- (Fix) Beards no longer become discolored when the mouth is open with certain mouth options
- (Fix) Corrupt .yingsave files will no longer cause the whole application to bug out
- (Fix) Screenshotting while rotating the camera no longer causes the camera to jerk abruptly
- (Fix) Most keyboard operations are now disabled when the settings or about menu is open
- (Fix) Fixed an issue where selecting a color would sometimes show the incorrect label
- (Fix) Hair: "Urchin (Back)" no longer causes a strange marking on the forehead
Next on my list is adding workshop support. This one will take some time though - thanks for your patience!
Changed files in this update