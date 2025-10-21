 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20486700 Edited 21 October 2025 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another batch of bug fixes and quality-of-life additions:
  • (New) Yinglets can now be positioned vertically in pose mode
  • (New) Added a toggle for the shadow in pose mode
  • (QoL) Default camera position can now be adjusted via settings to better frame larger/smaller yinglets
  • (QoL) A confirmation dialog now appears when trying to change yinglets with unsaved changes
  • (QoL) A confirmation dialog now appears when trying to exit pose mode
  • (QoL) A confirmation dialog now appears when attempting to delete a yinglet
  • (QoL) CTRL+SHIFT+Z now also executes a redo operation
  • (Fix) Fixed a few more clipping issues
  • (Fix) Fixed missing geometry between arm and sleeve on "Trade Jacket" outfit
  • (Fix) Beards no longer become discolored when the mouth is open with certain mouth options
  • (Fix) Corrupt .yingsave files will no longer cause the whole application to bug out
  • (Fix) Screenshotting while rotating the camera no longer causes the camera to jerk abruptly
  • (Fix) Most keyboard operations are now disabled when the settings or about menu is open
  • (Fix) Fixed an issue where selecting a color would sometimes show the incorrect label
  • (Fix) Hair: "Urchin (Back)" no longer causes a strange marking on the forehead

Next on my list is adding workshop support. This one will take some time though - thanks for your patience!

Changed files in this update

