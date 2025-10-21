 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20486492 Edited 21 October 2025 – 20:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Spankrs, here's the next batch of fixes! I've also added two new secrets!

  • Updated Desp_3 to inform the player to know the Hate balls back at Spunk,

  • Cut two lines from You're worth it to shorten Spunk's Speech,

  • Fixed typo in Calm_Before_The_Storm,

  • Cut a line from Calm befor the storm,

  • Added total spank counter to pause menu,

  • Fixed a bug where the Sweet Dessert Table reward wasn't unlocking in the kitchen,

  • Added missing accessory 14,

  • Added new small secret area,

  • Added new secret HQ environment unlock,

  • Added sign in broken Koi pond on how to repair it,

  • Reduced damage from fire ring in Refunds,

  • Removed glare on computers in Brother,

  • Fixed typo in New_key,

  • Tweaked the physics in Spunkball to hopefully have a more constant physics between framerates

Changed files in this update

Depot 2727661
  • Loading history…
