Hey Spankrs, here's the next batch of fixes! I've also added two new secrets!
Updated Desp_3 to inform the player to know the Hate balls back at Spunk,
Cut two lines from You're worth it to shorten Spunk's Speech,
Fixed typo in Calm_Before_The_Storm,
Cut a line from Calm befor the storm,
Added total spank counter to pause menu,
Fixed a bug where the Sweet Dessert Table reward wasn't unlocking in the kitchen,
Added missing accessory 14,
Added new small secret area,
Added new secret HQ environment unlock,
Added sign in broken Koi pond on how to repair it,
Reduced damage from fire ring in Refunds,
Removed glare on computers in Brother,
Fixed typo in New_key,
Tweaked the physics in Spunkball to hopefully have a more constant physics between framerates
Changed files in this update