POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2
21 October 2025 Build 20486480 Edited 21 October 2025 – 20:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements:
- Kings road guard path/pursuit logic
- Crime LOS Updated

Bug Fixes:
- Kings Road Guards getting player stuck without Prompt
- Talking to Ivernox Magistrate with charges could lock player
- Cart Upgrade present if not purchased (testing fix)

