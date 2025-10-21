Improvements:
- Kings road guard path/pursuit logic
- Crime LOS Updated
Bug Fixes:
- Kings Road Guards getting player stuck without Prompt
- Talking to Ivernox Magistrate with charges could lock player
- Cart Upgrade present if not purchased (testing fix)
P032.1 : Small Patch
