Hello! Back again with some quality of life improvements to help make life easier in the Asteroid Belt

Added new “Tag all equipment” option to the recall menu in Shuttle Cockpit

Added new UI to Expedition Terminal to enable pre-loading of iron onto shuttle forge

Molten Iron Hoppers now correctly return their molten iron to the Forge and Storage when loaded back onto the Shuttle

Fixed bug where picking up a Workerbot enroute for an item would break the pickup tag requiring you to re-tag.

Commandbot Scan and Tag now recognizes larger plants and tags them so that biomass chunks get picked up automatically

Fixed issue where Knowledge Base was reporting incorrect composition data for some asteroids

Fixed issue where Knowledge Base was showing incorrect molten iron cost for some equipment



Here's a GIF of the Shuttle Forge interface in the Expedition Terminal which now lets you preload your shuttle with iron before you set out.





Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day!

-hube