POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2
21 October 2025 Build 20486472 Edited 21 October 2025 – 22:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Back again with some quality of life improvements to help make life easier in the Asteroid Belt

  • Added new “Tag all equipment” option to the recall menu in Shuttle Cockpit

  • Added new UI to Expedition Terminal to enable pre-loading of iron onto shuttle forge

  • Molten Iron Hoppers now correctly return their molten iron to the Forge and Storage when loaded back onto the Shuttle

  • Fixed bug where picking up a Workerbot enroute for an item would break the pickup tag requiring you to re-tag.

  • Commandbot Scan and Tag now recognizes larger plants and tags them so that biomass chunks get picked up automatically

  • Fixed issue where Knowledge Base was reporting incorrect composition data for some asteroids

  • Fixed issue where Knowledge Base was showing incorrect molten iron cost for some equipment


Here's a GIF of the Shuttle Forge interface in the Expedition Terminal which now lets you preload your shuttle with iron before you set out.



Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day!
-hube

