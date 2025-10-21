To mark the 220th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar, a new update has been released for The Weather Gage.

Rebinding of the existing controls (Finally! Probably the most requested feature) See Options/Controls

Order to exchange loaded ammunition from cannons. No more deadlock with grapeshot loaded when the target is at long range. Triggered by holding the ammo control

Order to release marines from the tops and send them below (from officer's menu)

Order idle crew below deck (from officer's menu)

Order to collect towed boats (from officer's menu)

Order to resume course (from officer's menu)

Emergency repairs of leaks. Reduces water flow but doesn’t replace dockyard repairs. Both repairs are triggered by keyboard (default R ... but you can rebind it now ;) )

Damage report will indicate the amount of water in the hold (as height) and leaks below the waterline

More realistic leakage simulation. Flow increases with area, not diameter. Hits by bigger calibers have now a bigger effect on leakage than smaller calibers.

Size of holes on the sails now depends on the cannonball size (previously all holes had the same size, mostly too big) Hitting sails with barshot now makes a bigger difference on the sail efficiency (also visible)

NPC ships will deploy to be towed in preparation for combat

Cannon shooting sound delayed according distance to player (simulation of speed of sound)

Simulation will run smoother after loading (lading screen will take some extra time to ensure all data is loaded and simulation can run smoother).

Several paint patterns for the 9 pdr frigate (variation of color patterns were available except for the 9 pdr frigate)

Player can change the colors of the hull (from officer's menu, provisionary)

World building: more coastal batteries, worked on the dockyards and ports, terrain reconstruction to 18th century state (e.g. Boulogne-sur-Mer port, area around Honfleur)

Correction for path finding issues of NPC ship's crews using wrong navmesh (crew would not work on the proper ship surfaces). Didn't affect the player's ship

Typing on the in-game user report will not trigger actions in the rest of the game