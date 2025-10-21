 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20486414 Edited 21 October 2025 – 20:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧙‍♂️ Early Access Patch Notes 0.5.199


Dear Wizards,

It's time for the second content update of the Early Access! There are 4 new enemies waiting for you. Go and perish these beasts!



✅ Added:

  • [Enemies] Added 4 new enemies - Demonic Harpy, Glacial Warden, Buried Nightmare and Electric Spider are ready to fight you!
  • [Spells] Added 4 new spells.
  • [QOL] The default challenge text is no longer displayed on your 5+ run.


🔄 Changed:

  • [Spells] Changed tier of Swamp King spell from Rare to Very Rare.
  • [Enemies] Rotten Nightmare can no longer spawn in the Void.
  • [Enemies] All new enemies can now temporarily spawn in the Void.
  • [Perks] (Air/Chaos/Earth/Fire/Ice/Lightning) Orb Essence Perks now have a cap of giving up to +100% increased damage based on the amount of owned orbs instead of up to infinite amount.
  • [Astral Upgrades] (Air/Chaos/Earth/Fire/Ice/Lightning) Orb Essence Astral Upgrades now have a cap of giving up to +100% increased damage based on the amount of owned orbs instead of up to infinite amount.


⚙️ Fixed:

  • [Enemies] Fixed a bug where sometimes the wrong death particles were spawn after killing an enemy.
  • [Enemies] Charmed or summoned Chaosbane Lizardman's wall will no longer block player's projectiles.


❌ Removed:

  • [Closed Rooms] Flying enemies can no longer spawn in small closed rooms. It was too annoying when they were sometimes flying far away even if they were coming back after 3-5 seconds. Waiting even for 5 seconds was breaking the tempo so this had to be removed.


Make sure to check out our official Discord server to discuss anything you want and give your suggestions!
https://discord.gg/vEtTJpqnwN

P.S. If you have just 5 minutes of free time, please write a review about our game. It will cost you nothing and will help us greatly! 💜

Stay tuned for the next updates!

