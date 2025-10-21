v1.0.8 Bug fixes including fixing freezing issues

- Fixed an issue where the game would always freeze when using a love potion (occurred after v1.0.7)

- Fixed an issue where being targeted by a stalker was not displayed in the results log.

- Fixed an issue where, when an AI player fails to visit a player at night due to forced suspension, the AI ​​player would say "I came" even though they had not actually come to the room.

- Fixed an issue where pausing the game during the voting phase could cause the next game to become unplayable.

-Fixed an issue where, if a large number of chat messages were sent during the day phase and the day phase ended before all of the notifications were displayed, notifications from the day phase would be displayed for a moment when the smartphone was displayed at the end of the night phase.

v1.0.8 Minor changes to AI behavior

- When an AI is being stalked, it will report that it is being stalked on the first day.