This update mainly focuses on bug fixes, polish and mission improvements. Please see that patch notes below for the full list.

Note: If you experience new issues related to this update, please report them. You can revert back the a previous build using the Steam betas tab for the game. Most recent rollback option: Reentry Version 0.99.89.

Entry Guidance for the Apollo Command Module

I have fixed some key issues with the Apollo Entry Guidance logic. The intent of the entry guidance is initially to get you through the atmosphere and survive the entry. Once I get this as stable as possible to reach that goal, I can start to improve the guidance to better guide you towards the actual landing zone.

In addition, if an issue with my Entry Guidance logic causes an abnormal entry, I will bypass the MAX G-LOAD limit to avoid destroying missions that are supposed to work. If you are an advanced player, I still recommend you to learn how to identify this, take manual control, and steer the craft manually.

I also recommend all players to learn how to perform manual entries, it is a lot of fun, and a good skill to have in this game.

Note: You can always toggle the "structural G-load limit" setting completely off to become indestructible during entries. This is typically a good setting to use during training.

Image credit: NASA

Mercury Mission 5 (Hawaii)

The last mission of the Mercury Campaign has received a little overhaul with some improved guidance and a few other things to improve the flow. I can't tell too much to avoid spoilers.

Mercury EPS and Lights Test

I fixed some issues with the Electrical System and the Warning Light system of the Mercury capsule. This improves the light test slightly and corrects the issue where RETRO RESET would not extinguish after the test (getting stuck). It also fixes an issue where some lightbulbs could illuminate even if the power is removed.

Mercury Entry SFX I made some improvements to the Mercury entry SFX to become more realistic. It now uses a similar logic to what Gemini and Apollo Command Module uses. This removes the old annoying entry SFX. I think I will miss it, slightly.

Gemini Docking

This patch improves Gemini docking. I finally managed to find a solution to the Gemini docking interpolation that allows me to be a bit more creative. You will now head a grinding noise as the nose enters the cone (during interpolation), and a sound effect plays from the docking latches as they close. If this seem to work (unlike my previous attempt that I had to roll back a few months ago), I can use this to improve actual collision between Gemini and Agena. This system could potentially carry over the Apollo as well.

Image credit: NASA

Mission System Updates and Typos

Thanks for reporting issues related to missions, and typos in them. This patch rolls out quite a few fixes to various missions, the mission system itself and corrects reported typos.

Patch notes: