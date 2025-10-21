 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20486291 Edited 21 October 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • We updated the Brood Watcher Nest Model and Textures (old nest used Nanite and Acid Spitter Nest Texture),
  • We added a new mechanic for Carnivorous dragons called Regurgitation. This ability lets you regurgitate some of your food as a chunk of meat that can be eaten or carried. To regurgitate, click the meat icon on your hunger bar.,
  • We added a new Digging mechanic for certain dragons, namely the Acid Spitter, Feathered Zygovo, and Mimikor.,
  • We added new Egg Mounds in the world, mostly in the Swamp. Egg mounds can be sniffed by egg-eating dragons and can be dug up to reveal the eggs inside which can then be eaten.,
  • We updated EasyAntiCheat to latest compatibility version for Windows 11. This had to be done before October 23rd to prevent players with Windows 11 from being unable to play the game due to the new Windows Updates.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Day of Dragons - WindowsNoEditor Depot 1088091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link