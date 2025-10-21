- We updated the Brood Watcher Nest Model and Textures (old nest used Nanite and Acid Spitter Nest Texture),
- We added a new mechanic for Carnivorous dragons called Regurgitation. This ability lets you regurgitate some of your food as a chunk of meat that can be eaten or carried. To regurgitate, click the meat icon on your hunger bar.,
- We added a new Digging mechanic for certain dragons, namely the Acid Spitter, Feathered Zygovo, and Mimikor.,
- We added new Egg Mounds in the world, mostly in the Swamp. Egg mounds can be sniffed by egg-eating dragons and can be dug up to reveal the eggs inside which can then be eaten.,
- We updated EasyAntiCheat to latest compatibility version for Windows 11. This had to be done before October 23rd to prevent players with Windows 11 from being unable to play the game due to the new Windows Updates.
PATCH 1.2.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Day of Dragons - WindowsNoEditor Depot 1088091
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update