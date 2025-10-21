- Added support for ESC key closing windows while hovering items in inventory; pressing ESC should now properly close all windows even while hovering items. Pressing ESC while click+dragging items in inventory will delete the dragged item.
- Fixed an issue with the new over-the-shoulder camera location user settings functionality
Patch Notes (II) for 2025-10-21
Update notes via Steam Community
