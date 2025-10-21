 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20486287 Edited 21 October 2025 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added support for ESC key closing windows while hovering items in inventory; pressing ESC should now properly close all windows even while hovering items. Pressing ESC while click+dragging items in inventory will delete the dragged item.
  • Fixed an issue with the new over-the-shoulder camera location user settings functionality

Changed files in this update

Depot 3970161
