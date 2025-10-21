The playtest has been updated!Playtest Deadline:After that, the playtest will be disabled and we will update the demo accordinglyIf you played, please consider leaving a feedback for us to improve!⚖️ Tile Clash was balanced: Now both sides will receive the same amount of Camps Pieces;🖌️ Gallery was fully updated: All characters are in, with proper descriptions (will update them);💬 Added Intro Dialogues between characters in matches! They are all unique, so for example: Armstrong x Amara will have a different dialogue from Amara vs Armstrong;📚 STORY MODE: There is a meta-dialogue when you click in Story Mode. Introducing the name of our latest character! Check it out and let me know.🏳️ Added give up button;👾 UI Icons in game were updated;🔢 Special now shows how much % you have;⏩ Speed up Battles for 0.5s🚪 You can now hide the UI when buying units to see the map;🐛 Fixed a bug where you have to move to the side before buying a Scout Unit;🎲 Fixed a bug where dice would do the collision effect even if the dice wasn't thrown yet;Thanks and