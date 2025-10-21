The playtest has been updated!
Playtest Deadline: 30th October!
After that, the playtest will be disabled and we will update the demo accordingly
If you played, please consider leaving a feedback for us to improve!
Playtest Feedback Form
BIG UPDATES:
⚖️ Tile Clash was balanced: Now both sides will receive the same amount of Camps Pieces;
🖌️ Gallery was fully updated: All characters are in, with proper descriptions (will update them);
💬 Added Intro Dialogues between characters in matches! They are all unique, so for example: Armstrong x Amara will have a different dialogue from Amara vs Armstrong;
📚 STORY MODE: There is a meta-dialogue when you click in Story Mode. Introducing the name of our latest character! Check it out and let me know.
🏳️ Added give up button;
QUALITY OF LIFE:
👾 UI Icons in game were updated;
🔢 Special now shows how much % you have;
⏩ Speed up Battles for 0.5s
🚪 You can now hide the UI when buying units to see the map;
BUG FIXING:
🐛 Fixed a bug where you have to move to the side before buying a Scout Unit;
🎲 Fixed a bug where dice would do the collision effect even if the dice wasn't thrown yet;
Thanks and
Avante!
Playtest Update and Deadline!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update