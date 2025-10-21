 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20486089 Edited 21 October 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The playtest has been updated!

Playtest Deadline: 30th October!
After that, the playtest will be disabled and we will update the demo accordingly

If you played, please consider leaving a feedback for us to improve!
Playtest Feedback Form

BIG UPDATES:
⚖️ Tile Clash was balanced: Now both sides will receive the same amount of Camps Pieces;
🖌️ Gallery was fully updated: All characters are in, with proper descriptions (will update them);
💬 Added Intro Dialogues between characters in matches! They are all unique, so for example: Armstrong x Amara will have a different dialogue from Amara vs Armstrong;
📚 STORY MODE: There is a meta-dialogue when you click in Story Mode. Introducing the name of our latest character! Check it out and let me know.
🏳️ Added give up button;

QUALITY OF LIFE:
👾 UI Icons in game were updated;
🔢 Special now shows how much % you have;
⏩ Speed up Battles for 0.5s
🚪 You can now hide the UI when buying units to see the map;

BUG FIXING:
🐛 Fixed a bug where you have to move to the side before buying a Scout Unit;
🎲 Fixed a bug where dice would do the collision effect even if the dice wasn't thrown yet;

Thanks and
Avante!

