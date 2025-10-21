 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20486019
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a minor binary patch to address a Unity security vulnerability. All 3 SiNKR games have updated DLL binaries from Unity. No game code changes. According to Unity, there is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability. Full details at https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

Changed files in this update

Windows SiNKR Windows Depot 676421
macOS SiNKR macOS Depot 676422
