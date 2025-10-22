Hey slugcats,



This patch fixes many warping issues along with a few other things!



You can read the full patch notes below!

Fix for pearls and other key items duplicating inside of shelters when key item tracking is turned on.

Fix for portals not spawning or opening properly after you warp into a room adjacent to the portal (Daemon portals being a prominent issue for this case).

Fix whales in Fractured Gateway spawning in rooms or locations that they're not supposed to.

Fix the dial warp ability sometimes warping the player to a different region than the one they selected, if they had already reached a certain point of progression in the Watcher campaign.

Fix for the Watcher DLC disabling itself in the Remix menu on certain consoles after closing and relaunching the game.

Fix for Watcher achievements not getting unlocked properly on certain consoles.

Fix for the Windows Store version of the game not detecting installed DLC properly.

Fix for various other glitches that were discovered linked to the user's system being set to certain languages like French or Portuguese.

Fix the Watcher final ending sequence getting interrupted or not progressing properly if the music volume was set to zero.

Fix for being able to create a portal in the same room as a sealed portal, resulting in a portal that can't be interacted with.

Fix for being unable to sleep in a shelter without maxing out your food if you had been parasitized by a frog.

Fix for frog parasitization effects being applied across all players in multiplayer contexts, instead of just the player the frog is attached to.

Fix the rain timer not being hidden in Fractured Gateways despite the region not having a rain cycle.

A few other miscellaneous safeguards against game crashes.