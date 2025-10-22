 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20485973 Edited 22 October 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey slugcats,

New patch alert!

This patch fixes many warping issues along with a few other things!

You can read the full patch notes below!

Patch Notes

  • Fix for pearls and other key items duplicating inside of shelters when key item tracking is turned on.

  • Fix for portals not spawning or opening properly after you warp into a room adjacent to the portal (Daemon portals being a prominent issue for this case).

  • Fix whales in Fractured Gateway spawning in rooms or locations that they're not supposed to.

  • Fix the dial warp ability sometimes warping the player to a different region than the one they selected, if they had already reached a certain point of progression in the Watcher campaign.

  • Fix for the Watcher DLC disabling itself in the Remix menu on certain consoles after closing and relaunching the game.

  • Fix for Watcher achievements not getting unlocked properly on certain consoles.

  • Fix for the Windows Store version of the game not detecting installed DLC properly.

  • Fix for various other glitches that were discovered linked to the user's system being set to certain languages like French or Portuguese.

  • Fix the Watcher final ending sequence getting interrupted or not progressing properly if the music volume was set to zero.

  • Fix for being able to create a portal in the same room as a sealed portal, resulting in a portal that can't be interacted with.

  • Fix for being unable to sleep in a shelter without maxing out your food if you had been parasitized by a frog.

  • Fix for frog parasitization effects being applied across all players in multiplayer contexts, instead of just the player the frog is attached to.

  • Fix the rain timer not being hidden in Fractured Gateways despite the region not having a rain cycle.

  • A few other miscellaneous safeguards against game crashes.

  • A few additional miscellaneous creature and item tweaks.

If you run into any issues, please report them here!

https://bugs.akuparagames.com/

 

-riv otter

