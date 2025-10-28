There is a bug in 0.84 where you can't access a Katie's route if you're on the soft NTR route at a certain point. This is corrected in later versions. If you are playing 0.84 use this code:

Press shift+o, then type or paste in the following to move to a scene. (Might cause bugs, use to unlock specific scenes. Best used during an event.)

jump wifeystory20

Changelog 0.84

Continued Katie/Jamal route: Soft/hard NTR only

Worked on non pregnancy ending: Finish the route by not getting Wifey pregnant to access this event. Wifey will accept a new VIP section job at Midnight club.

Soft NTR: PC will be asked if Wifey should work at the VIP event. PC can decide to forbid her. If not, there will be a Snoop scene afterwards. Dialogue will vary based on route.

Hard NTR: finished scene

Changelog 0.83

Continue Katie/Jamal route:

This update has a smaller amount of new content but has a large amount of changes to the dialogue of the Soft NTR path within this route, with the help of DD.

DD has been helping me with the Soft NTR path in this route and is very passionate about his work. Thanks DD!

There are so many changes that it would take a long time to list them all, so I suggest replaying this route completely if you like Soft NTR.

Some important changes for Soft NTR on Katie/Jamal route:

- Starting a new game will no longer prompt the user for "sharing". This will appear later in the game organically as a choice with NTR enabled.

- Added "Stag" dialogue in this route

- Wifey and Jamal's dialogue can further be influenced by their sexual chemistry

Added a new event post ending for the non pregnancy route:

- There is currently some hard NTR content. Finish the route by not getting Wifey pregnant to access this event. Wifey will accept a new VIP section job at Midnight club.

If the PC was oblivious about Wifey and Jamal, she will reveal the nature of their relationship if Jamal's influence is higher than the player's. If not, the route will be redirected to the non NTR equivalent of the event.