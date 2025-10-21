Added in this update:

- Polished up the doors a bit so we see fewer instances of the girls walking through them, and by that I mean Frick them doors, they’re gone now.

- Added more spronk to the garckle.

- Added Costumes:

-The more anomalies found, the more costumes you unlock.

-If you’ve already found all anomalies, these costumes should just be unlocked already (after the first time you report anything in the new update).

- Added ability to click and hold anomalies to report them (mouse users only, I fear).

- Fixed a bug where girls could stand on top of each other (it wasn’t hot).





Being worked on for future updates:

- Adding chatter to anomaly resolved events.

- Adding some little cutscenes to the endings.

- Adding more anomalies

- Adding extra rooms that will be unlocked alongside costumes.

