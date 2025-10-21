Added in this update:
- Polished up the doors a bit so we see fewer instances of the girls walking through them, and by that I mean Frick them doors, they’re gone now.
- Added more spronk to the garckle.
- Added Costumes:
-The more anomalies found, the more costumes you unlock.
-If you’ve already found all anomalies, these costumes should just be unlocked already (after the first time you report anything in the new update).
- Added ability to click and hold anomalies to report them (mouse users only, I fear).
- Fixed a bug where girls could stand on top of each other (it wasn’t hot).
Being worked on for future updates:
- Adding chatter to anomaly resolved events.
- Adding some little cutscenes to the endings.
- Adding more anomalies
- Adding extra rooms that will be unlocked alongside costumes.
The Mouse Users Update
