This is a minor binary patch to address a Unity security vulnerability. All 3 SiNKR games have updated DLL binaries from Unity. No game code changes. According to Unity, there is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability. Full details at https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation
Minor binary patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows SiNKR 2 Windows Depot 973221
macOS SiNKR 2 macOS Depot 973222
Changed files in this update