Just a quick fix for the latest build as it had a few issues. Full notes are below and the demo will be updated shortly to match.
Patch Notes
Balance Changes
• Encounter XP is now scaled by level difference, the same as XP from destroying enemies.
Quality of Life / Accessibility
• Cleaned up Russian translation for some conflicting strings.
Bug Fixes
• Item drop container names now correctly retain their size regardless of camera zoom.
• Item drop container names now respect the HUD scale setting.
• Fixed bug where Stalker Missiles would cause PoolController.GetObject() null references.
• Fixed null reference in ShipPart.ToggleGlow() when saving settings as a ship explodes.
Changed files in this update