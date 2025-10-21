 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20485631 Edited 21 October 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a quick fix for the latest build as it had a few issues. Full notes are below and the demo will be updated shortly to match.

Patch Notes

Balance Changes

• Encounter XP is now scaled by level difference, the same as XP from destroying enemies.

Quality of Life / Accessibility

• Cleaned up Russian translation for some conflicting strings.

Bug Fixes

• Item drop container names now correctly retain their size regardless of camera zoom.

• Item drop container names now respect the HUD scale setting.

• Fixed bug where Stalker Missiles would cause PoolController.GetObject() null references.

• Fixed null reference in ShipPart.ToggleGlow() when saving settings as a ship explodes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2098161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link