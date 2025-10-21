Hello everyone,

It is I, The Devil 666

The last 5 days have seen LUCIFERIANISM released on Steam .

A few problems have become apparent, people are raising the issue of

optimization, which admittedly is something I've ignored.

With the minimum requirements the game does run,

Some levels are slower than others, some run fine.

The EMERGENCY OPTIMIZATION PATCH 1

will make problem areas better,

And areas that were already running ok will now run great.

It is not a solution but it is a massive improvement.

Moving forward I will get started with a larger optimization build

This update changed the graphics, removing anti aliasing virtual shadow maps reflections lumen

Global illumination stuff like that, the fps appears to have risen considerably, the graphics oddly look better too

Without all that junk.

The next update will tackle more time consuming optimizations and will probably take longer to release.

Long term I plan to massively overhaul the amount of story and characters in the game and add more quests and missions.

I am sorry for the problems caused by this matter,

I hope you enjoy my game.

Studia regale,

The Devil 666