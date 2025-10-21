Fixed issue where Everlast and Remington's first support conversation could trigger even if Remington was unrecruited or even dead. Keep your necromancy-ing to your 9 to 5, Everlast!

Fixed issue where Aquatic units had crippled movement on Snow maps.

Fixed issue that made Estelle's Von Baron Swap unreliable.

Fixed issue where Estelle was missing the S rank Sword Expert passive to match her S Rank Swords.

Fixed issue where Estelle had S rank swords, but not Michelle.

Fixed issue where Leila's Greatsword Combat Arts were not compatible with every greatsword.

Fixed issue where Backer Map 3 would appear early, and its completion wouldn't reveal the final Post-Game Map.

Fixed issue where enemy in Post Game Map 6 was using the Orange they were meant to drop.

Fixed issue with Post Game Map 6's turret.