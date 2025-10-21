- Add Exit Game button
- Fix create new game with non-USD currency causing crash
- Fix change company name/symbol/country causing crash
- Complete rewrite of options handling to fix numerous bugs including sell/cover/exercise buttons, company hyperlinks, and incorrect option pricing
- Add back in tax basis column to Stocks & Bonds portfolio tab
- Clean up unintended hyperlink matches in text reports
Update Notes for 10.0.9 Alpha - Hotfixes for Options, Currencies, and Hyperlinks
