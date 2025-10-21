 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20485513 Edited 21 October 2025 – 19:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Add Exit Game button
  • Fix create new game with non-USD currency causing crash
  • Fix change company name/symbol/country causing crash
  • Complete rewrite of options handling to fix numerous bugs including sell/cover/exercise buttons, company hyperlinks, and incorrect option pricing
  • Add back in tax basis column to Stocks & Bonds portfolio tab
  • Clean up unintended hyperlink matches in text reports

