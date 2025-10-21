 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 21 October 2025 Build 20485360 Edited 21 October 2025 – 19:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello once again ːsteamhappyː, this update adds 2 new tracks to the game that allow the game's ambience/vibe to feel significantly better. They were produced by Jorel Simpson. Please check them out if you're interested. Regardless, this update comes with more features that'll be interesting to check out.

Changes:

  • Added 2 new tracks to the game by Jorel. Additionally, added a Music volume slider so you can change the volume for the two.

  • Added the Ghost, Gunk Slime & Explosive Bauble. These new enemies will be integrated into Defense, and will be implemented into Dungeons in their own waves at a later time.

  • Added the Blunderbuss. A new weapon that lets you shoot out 3 bullets that work effectively at close range.

  • Added the Dealmaker, Vampire Fangs, and Pajamas. Three new armor pieces that come with their own benefits.

  • Fixed potion effects not showing the bubbles & add a sound effect when you drink a potion.

  • Added a slash effect when you swing a sword.

  • Made it so that when players hit each other you knocked each other back, this is to prevent getting stuck... and also it'd probably be fun to mess around with.

  • Fixed the AI for Baubles so they don't fly off-screen for some reason.

  • Revamped Plains & Desert to have more decorations & better layouts. Additionally, they are now renamed to Lysawood & Solmere. Lysawood also wraps around if you walk to the edge.

  • Revamped the Main Menu to account for the Lysawood map update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3951232
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3951233
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link