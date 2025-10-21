Hello once again ːsteamhappyː, this update adds 2 new tracks to the game that allow the game's ambience/vibe to feel significantly better. They were produced by Jorel Simpson. Please check them out if you're interested. Regardless, this update comes with more features that'll be interesting to check out.

Added 2 new tracks to the game by Jorel. Additionally, added a Music volume slider so you can change the volume for the two.

Added the Ghost, Gunk Slime & Explosive Bauble. These new enemies will be integrated into Defense, and will be implemented into Dungeons in their own waves at a later time.

Added the Blunderbuss. A new weapon that lets you shoot out 3 bullets that work effectively at close range.

Added the Dealmaker, Vampire Fangs, and Pajamas. Three new armor pieces that come with their own benefits.

Fixed potion effects not showing the bubbles & add a sound effect when you drink a potion.

Added a slash effect when you swing a sword.

Made it so that when players hit each other you knocked each other back, this is to prevent getting stuck... and also it'd probably be fun to mess around with.

Fixed the AI for Baubles so they don't fly off-screen for some reason.

Revamped Plains & Desert to have more decorations & better layouts. Additionally, they are now renamed to Lysawood & Solmere. Lysawood also wraps around if you walk to the edge.