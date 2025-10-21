 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20485276 Edited 21 October 2025 – 18:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Update! What's new?

  • Fixed the Achievement "Wait, there's a flashlight?" not being unlocked after completing Level 5.

  • Partial update to Italian localization.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2589201
