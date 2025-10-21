Combat
Hemovitine in Mobility now also recovers health on parry and perfect dodge.,
Counter attack (both after parry and perfect dodge) now does 50% extra armor damage on melee.,
More FX added to specific Wild RNA mutations.,
Optimised post death events to avoid hitches when dozens of enemies are killed at once.,
Optimised some FX.,
Tartarus Pit
Door pieces are not climbable anymore.
Alert levels are now decreased 50, instead of 200 when opening a chamber.,
UI
Fixed Bioliths showing the wrong icons.
