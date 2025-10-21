 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20485275 Edited 21 October 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Combat

  • Hemovitine in Mobility now also recovers health on parry and perfect dodge.,

  • Counter attack (both after parry and perfect dodge) now does 50% extra armor damage on melee.,

  • More FX added to specific Wild RNA mutations.,

  • Optimised post death events to avoid hitches when dozens of enemies are killed at once.,

  • Optimised some FX.,

Tartarus Pit

  • Door pieces are not climbable anymore.

  • Alert levels are now decreased 50, instead of 200 when opening a chamber.,

UI

  • Fixed Bioliths showing the wrong icons.

