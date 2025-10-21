Hi everybody!
2 days = 2 hotfixes, but that's what playtests are for.
We've heard that people with Ultrawide screens were having hard times, so we've just uploaded a hotfix that at least lets them play the game as it is designed.
If your screen resolution is other than 16:9, it will force you to play the game windowed. That's the easiest solution we've been able to bring in hours and not break anything in the process.
Remember that we have a #feedback channel in our discord ready to heard your problems.
Hope you can widely enjoy the world of Anirea now!
Hotfix 0.3.2 - Ultrawide screen support
