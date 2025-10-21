 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20485198 Edited 21 October 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everybody!

2 days = 2 hotfixes, but that's what playtests are for.

We've heard that people with Ultrawide screens were having hard times, so we've just uploaded a hotfix that at least lets them play the game as it is designed.

If your screen resolution is other than 16:9, it will force you to play the game windowed. That's the easiest solution we've been able to bring in hours and not break anything in the process.

Remember that we have a #feedback channel in our discord ready to heard your problems.

Hope you can widely enjoy the world of Anirea now!

Changed files in this update

Depot 4087001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link