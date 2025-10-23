Features
A UI scale slider is now available through the in-game menu (Settings → Graphics). This feature will currently allow for scaling from 100% (default) down to 80%.
Please note: this is an experimental feature and may cause UI inconsistencies. We value your feedback on this as we move towards improving the user experience on larger resolution screens.
Equipment sorting is now sorted first by Slot Type, then by the default sorting.
Balance Changes
Balance changes have been made to Tithonus.
Active
This unit purges 2 buffs from the enemy and deals 170% damage. Then repair all allies 7% of the damage dealt. This repair cannot critically hit.
Charged
This unit steals 1 buff from the primary target, granting it to self and all adjacent allies, then purges 2 buffs from the enemy and deals 190% damage.
Changed files in this update