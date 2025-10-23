 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20485122 Edited 23 October 2025 – 14:06:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • A UI scale slider is now available through the in-game menu (Settings → Graphics). This feature will currently allow for scaling from 100% (default) down to 80%.

    Please note: this is an experimental feature and may cause UI inconsistencies. We value your feedback on this as we move towards improving the user experience on larger resolution screens.

  • Equipment sorting is now sorted first by Slot Type, then by the default sorting.

Balance Changes

Balance changes have been made to Tithonus.

Active

  • This unit purges 2 buffs from the enemy and deals 170% damage. Then repair all allies 7% of the damage dealt. This repair cannot critically hit.

Charged

  • This unit steals 1 buff from the primary target, granting it to self and all adjacent allies, then purges 2 buffs from the enemy and deals 190% damage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3021541
  • Loading history…
