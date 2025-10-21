 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20485115
  • Fixed the tutorial bug that didn’t show the step to destroy the door in Chinese and Russian.

  • Improved the vehicle detection system in the camp.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2279181
