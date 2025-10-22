 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20485045 Edited 22 October 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added an option in the settings menu where you can select between DirectInput, Xinput (for xbox controllers) and an "disable" (if you have a controller connected but don't want it to interfear). The DPAD is used for selecting team commands (vertical) and inventory items (horizontal).

  • As an aside funny anecdote: the testing was done on a Logitech F710 which has an "X" mode for Xinput (xbox mode), So, Imagine my surprise after spending lots of time trying to understand why the second trigger thingies(L2, R2) didn't, well, trigger, it took looking at an image of an xbox controller to realize they don't have those buttons. lol.

  • other minor bug fixes

