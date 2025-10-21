This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

For details on how to switch to the experimental branch, see Release 15 patch notes.

This update adds a new gameplay loop: trading with NPCs at the Trading Outpost for new blueprints. There are also some changes to the world generation, with medium sized asteroids designed to make setting up your first factory easier, and rich resource asteroids to help realize your endgame ambitions.

In order to unlock the new items at the trade station and try the new resource asteroid types, please start a new save.

Features:

Reworked NPC stations. Now, the Trading Outpost station has NPCs you can accept missions from to get credits, and stores where you can purchase new blueprints.

Reworked the Warp Drive, renaming it to the Slipstream Drive. Now, the top speed at warp is determined by the fuel type used.

Added the Containment Coil item.

Added the Teleporter Pad, which can be purchased for Credits at the Trading Outpost.

Added Enriched Fuel. Enriched Fuel is unlocked alongside the Enrichment Chamber and can be used in Slipstream Drives.

Added medium resource asteroids with ~4000 resources each.

Added Rich Resource Asteroids with 6x more resources. These asteroids now generate in sectors other than the starting one.

Added new ship window blocks.

Added placeable doorways.

Added decorative plants and furniture.

Added a setting to offset the camera focal point in photo mode.

Added an option to toggle mission HUD in the mission panel.

Balance:

Warp Fuel now requires Enriched Fuel to craft.

Enrichment Chamber research cost decreased 300 >> 150

Enrichment Chambers, Slipstream Drives, Large Thrusters, and Plasma Lances now require Containment Coils.

The NPC station now generates closer to the starting sector.

Manually undocking turns off autopilot.

Basic Circuits now require 3 Magnetic Coils instead of 1 Nickel Plate.

Small Thruster Power Draw increased 1.5 MJ/s >> 3 MJ/s

Removed the collider on underground belts.

Machines can now be placed in Corridors.



Bug Fixes: