Major 21 October 2025 Build 20484966 Edited 21 October 2025 – 18:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Updates

  • You can now take Quests from the NPCs in Sulfur.
  • Complete them to earn Stamps – a new ethereal currency used to buy cool new things for the church. The stamps aren’t lost on death.
  • Meet Arthur, a new vendor who happily trades your Stamps for rewards.


World & Levels

  • New achievements.
  • When a player fail "non-deadly" the game actually kills you now.
  • Removed the following items:
    - Safe from Stiffleg's shop
    - Swing Dings from Fex' shop
    - Mutagen Capsule and pizza from Bill's shop
    - Robot parts from Ralphie's shop
    - Gun Racks and Wardrobe from boss loot.
  • Added quest dialogue options to all NPCs.
  • Smoother stair walking experience in multiple areas (Church, Town, Castle).
  • Added explodable walls withh side rooms to Town, Sewers, Dungeon, and Castle.
  • New toilet outhouse events added to Forest and Desert.
  • Hedge Maze received level detail polish.


General Fixes & Changes

  • LOD system no longer deletes the world right in front of you (we hope).
  • Compact sights readjusted on Rektor, Impala Gravita, Arbiter, and Duhar.
  • M3 Termite ADS fixed.
  • Amulet now fills up again and glows red when full.
  • Ploika Compact can’t fire while equipping.
  • Reduced recoil on Valet.
  • Reduced recoil on M11 while ADS.
  • Fixed firing bug on Farsight’s last two bullets.
  • Adjusted muzzle attachments across multiple weapons.
  • Adjusted Salamander and Knop UVs.
  • Knop’s shine effect is now on the correct side. (Merry Christmas, Permyack.)
  • New Pierre-Fusil animations.
  • New item: Toilet Paper.
  • Optimized and improved muzzle flashes.
  • Added GunCrank to GraveKeeper.
  • Snipers no longer spawn mid-air via shapeshifter mutation.
  • Fixed various wall texture tears.
  • Farsight ammo counter fixed.
  • Flicker now spawns half as often in Forest.
  • Ferryman is now actually an SMG.
  • Fixed Dolphin 99 looking limp on gunrack (more rack fixes coming soon).
  • Realigned Snut’s muzzle attachments to center.
  • New Augusta animations.
  • Enemies approach more evasively (less queueing up to die).
  • Fixed Magus Lock to delete all stacked instances properly.
  • Optimized Railgun when hitting barrelboy or breakables.
  • Fixed throwables being marked as insurable.
  • Interaction refined to avoid triggering objects behind you.
  • Improved SVG mesh rendering on lower-end hardware (hopefully maybe).
  • Projectile trails last slightly longer.
  • Optimized pathfinding.
  • Fixed vendor reroll exploit when exiting to menu.
  • New Palehorse TopClipper animations.
  • Fixed Salamander magazine model.
  • Nerfed Scroll of Light and Scroll of Holy Fire (-50% attack speed). Shoutout Toastnaut.
  • Fixed duplicate item drops from enemies killed in a straight line.
  • Halved Majordome spread.
  • Fixed Charm Arrow spawning inside the gun.
  • Enemies now move with a subtle zig-zag.
  • Fixed companions and shapeshifters getting stuck mid-air.
  • You can no longer charm Desert Clause.
  • Chain Lightning can no longer proc on the player.
  • Added two new shrine cutscenes (Forest and Shav’Wa City).


Audio Fixes

  • Sounds and music for the toilet.
  • Added player damage sounds from Craw Abomination and Witch Scream.
  • Breacher8 charge-up shot sound fixed.
  • Added footstep sounds for ladders.
  • Mixed some weapons and fixed reflection triggers.
  • Fixed Novanian Guard ball sounds.
  • Optimized sounds in Desert.
  • Fixed Desert challenge sound.
  • Added sounds for opening and closing all stashes.
  • Impala Gravita now has a unique silencer shoot SFX.
  • Added unique SFX for Love Bomb explosion.
  • General mixing and audio fixes.

Other Notes


- Modding warning -

Any third-party mod or modloader will cause an infinite black screen after updating. Remove all mods before launching. Official mod support is not yet implemented – mod at your own risk.

- Lost save recovery -

  • Go to %appdata%\..\LocalLow\Perfect Random\Sulfur
  • Open the RollingBackups folder.
  • Copy your preferred dated backup into the main folder.
  • Rename it to Profile.es3 (replace the broken one).
  • Launch the game – your save will be restored to that timestamp.


Please report any save issues on our Discord.

