Major Updates

You can now take Quests from the NPCs in Sulfur.



from the NPCs in Sulfur. Complete them to earn Stamps – a new ethereal currency used to buy cool new things for the church. The stamps aren’t lost on death.



– a new ethereal currency used to buy cool new things for the church. The stamps aren’t lost on death. Meet Arthur, a new vendor who happily trades your Stamps for rewards.



World & Levels

New achievements.



When a player fail "non-deadly" the game actually kills you now.



- Safe from Stiffleg's shop - Swing Dings from Fex' shop - Mutagen Capsule and pizza from Bill's shop - Robot parts from Ralphie's shop - Gun Racks and Wardrobe from boss loot. Added quest dialogue options to all NPCs.



Smoother stair walking experience in multiple areas (Church, Town, Castle).



Added explodable walls withh side rooms to Town, Sewers, Dungeon, and Castle.



New toilet outhouse events added to Forest and Desert.



Hedge Maze received level detail polish.



General Fixes & Changes

LOD system no longer deletes the world right in front of you (we hope).



Compact sights readjusted on Rektor, Impala Gravita, Arbiter, and Duhar.



M3 Termite ADS fixed.



Amulet now fills up again and glows red when full.



Ploika Compact can’t fire while equipping.



Reduced recoil on Valet.



Reduced recoil on M11 while ADS.



Fixed firing bug on Farsight’s last two bullets.



Adjusted muzzle attachments across multiple weapons.



Adjusted Salamander and Knop UVs.



Knop’s shine effect is now on the correct side. (Merry Christmas, Permyack.)



New Pierre-Fusil animations.



New item: Toilet Paper.



Optimized and improved muzzle flashes.



Added GunCrank to GraveKeeper.



Snipers no longer spawn mid-air via shapeshifter mutation.



Fixed various wall texture tears.



Farsight ammo counter fixed.



Flicker now spawns half as often in Forest.



Ferryman is now actually an SMG.



Fixed Dolphin 99 looking limp on gunrack (more rack fixes coming soon).



Realigned Snut’s muzzle attachments to center.



New Augusta animations.



Enemies approach more evasively (less queueing up to die).



Fixed Magus Lock to delete all stacked instances properly.



Optimized Railgun when hitting barrelboy or breakables.



Fixed throwables being marked as insurable.



Interaction refined to avoid triggering objects behind you.



Improved SVG mesh rendering on lower-end hardware (hopefully maybe).



Projectile trails last slightly longer.



Optimized pathfinding.



Fixed vendor reroll exploit when exiting to menu.



New Palehorse TopClipper animations.



Fixed Salamander magazine model.



Nerfed Scroll of Light and Scroll of Holy Fire (-50% attack speed). Shoutout Toastnaut.



Fixed duplicate item drops from enemies killed in a straight line.



Halved Majordome spread.



Fixed Charm Arrow spawning inside the gun.



Enemies now move with a subtle zig-zag.



Fixed companions and shapeshifters getting stuck mid-air.



You can no longer charm Desert Clause.



Chain Lightning can no longer proc on the player.



Added two new shrine cutscenes (Forest and Shav’Wa City).



Audio Fixes

Sounds and music for the toilet.



Added player damage sounds from Craw Abomination and Witch Scream.



Breacher8 charge-up shot sound fixed.



Added footstep sounds for ladders.



Mixed some weapons and fixed reflection triggers.



Fixed Novanian Guard ball sounds.



Optimized sounds in Desert.



Fixed Desert challenge sound.



Added sounds for opening and closing all stashes.



Impala Gravita now has a unique silencer shoot SFX.



Added unique SFX for Love Bomb explosion.



General mixing and audio fixes.



Other Notes

- Modding warning -

- Lost save recovery -

Go to %appdata%\..\LocalLow\Perfect Random\Sulfur



Open the RollingBackups folder.



folder. Copy your preferred dated backup into the main folder.



Rename it to Profile.es3 (replace the broken one).



(replace the broken one). Launch the game – your save will be restored to that timestamp.



Please report any save issues on our Discord.

Any third-party mod or modloader will cause an infinite black screen after updating. Remove all mods before launching. Official mod support is not yet implemented – mod at your own risk.