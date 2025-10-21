Major Updates
- You can now take Quests from the NPCs in Sulfur.
- Complete them to earn Stamps – a new ethereal currency used to buy cool new things for the church. The stamps aren’t lost on death.
- Meet Arthur, a new vendor who happily trades your Stamps for rewards.
World & Levels
- New achievements.
- When a player fail "non-deadly" the game actually kills you now.
- Removed the following items:
- Safe from Stiffleg's shop
- Swing Dings from Fex' shop
- Mutagen Capsule and pizza from Bill's shop
- Robot parts from Ralphie's shop
- Gun Racks and Wardrobe from boss loot.
- Added quest dialogue options to all NPCs.
- Smoother stair walking experience in multiple areas (Church, Town, Castle).
- Added explodable walls withh side rooms to Town, Sewers, Dungeon, and Castle.
- New toilet outhouse events added to Forest and Desert.
- Hedge Maze received level detail polish.
General Fixes & Changes
- LOD system no longer deletes the world right in front of you (we hope).
- Compact sights readjusted on Rektor, Impala Gravita, Arbiter, and Duhar.
- M3 Termite ADS fixed.
- Amulet now fills up again and glows red when full.
- Ploika Compact can’t fire while equipping.
- Reduced recoil on Valet.
- Reduced recoil on M11 while ADS.
- Fixed firing bug on Farsight’s last two bullets.
- Adjusted muzzle attachments across multiple weapons.
- Adjusted Salamander and Knop UVs.
- Knop’s shine effect is now on the correct side. (Merry Christmas, Permyack.)
- New Pierre-Fusil animations.
- New item: Toilet Paper.
- Optimized and improved muzzle flashes.
- Added GunCrank to GraveKeeper.
- Snipers no longer spawn mid-air via shapeshifter mutation.
- Fixed various wall texture tears.
- Farsight ammo counter fixed.
- Flicker now spawns half as often in Forest.
- Ferryman is now actually an SMG.
- Fixed Dolphin 99 looking limp on gunrack (more rack fixes coming soon).
- Realigned Snut’s muzzle attachments to center.
- New Augusta animations.
- Enemies approach more evasively (less queueing up to die).
- Fixed Magus Lock to delete all stacked instances properly.
- Optimized Railgun when hitting barrelboy or breakables.
- Fixed throwables being marked as insurable.
- Interaction refined to avoid triggering objects behind you.
- Improved SVG mesh rendering on lower-end hardware (hopefully maybe).
- Projectile trails last slightly longer.
- Optimized pathfinding.
- Fixed vendor reroll exploit when exiting to menu.
- New Palehorse TopClipper animations.
- Fixed Salamander magazine model.
- Nerfed Scroll of Light and Scroll of Holy Fire (-50% attack speed). Shoutout Toastnaut.
- Fixed duplicate item drops from enemies killed in a straight line.
- Halved Majordome spread.
- Fixed Charm Arrow spawning inside the gun.
- Enemies now move with a subtle zig-zag.
- Fixed companions and shapeshifters getting stuck mid-air.
- You can no longer charm Desert Clause.
- Chain Lightning can no longer proc on the player.
- Added two new shrine cutscenes (Forest and Shav’Wa City).
Audio Fixes
- Sounds and music for the toilet.
- Added player damage sounds from Craw Abomination and Witch Scream.
- Breacher8 charge-up shot sound fixed.
- Added footstep sounds for ladders.
- Mixed some weapons and fixed reflection triggers.
- Fixed Novanian Guard ball sounds.
- Optimized sounds in Desert.
- Fixed Desert challenge sound.
- Added sounds for opening and closing all stashes.
- Impala Gravita now has a unique silencer shoot SFX.
- Added unique SFX for Love Bomb explosion.
- General mixing and audio fixes.
Other Notes
- Modding warning -
Any third-party mod or modloader will cause an infinite black screen after updating. Remove all mods before launching. Official mod support is not yet implemented – mod at your own risk.
- Lost save recovery -
- Go to %appdata%\..\LocalLow\Perfect Random\Sulfur
- Open the RollingBackups folder.
- Copy your preferred dated backup into the main folder.
- Rename it to Profile.es3 (replace the broken one).
- Launch the game – your save will be restored to that timestamp.
Please report any save issues on our Discord.
