- Fixed timers and close buttons not appearing on some notification windows.
- Fixed a typo in the tutorial text.
- Numerous fine adjustments to castle movement and physics settings.
- Added initial art for the trade ship.
- Added tail / trade port to the castle for connecting to the trade ship.
- Minor changes to the art of some of the player buildings.
- Worked on upgrade system and added an upgrade for the steel factory with a new model
- Fixed some incorrect calculations in the trade screen.
- Fixed an issue with camera panning while clicking the mouse when it wasn't meant to pan.
- Added an animated waypoint indicator showing where the castle is moving to when you click.
- Fixed a bug causing some sounds to not mute.
- Added basic art and materials to the enemies. (not final, but replaces the cubes)
- Color and lighting adjustments
- Added a tool-tip to the castle's health bar.
- Misc optimizations
Update to the Closed Playtest 2
Update notes via Steam Community
