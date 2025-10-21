 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20484887 Edited 21 October 2025 – 19:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed timers and close buttons not appearing on some notification windows.
  • Fixed a typo in the tutorial text.
  • Numerous fine adjustments to castle movement and physics settings.
  • Added initial art for the trade ship.
  • Added tail / trade port to the castle for connecting to the trade ship.
  • Minor changes to the art of some of the player buildings.
  • Worked on upgrade system and added an upgrade for the steel factory with a new model
  • Fixed some incorrect calculations in the trade screen.
  • Fixed an issue with camera panning while clicking the mouse when it wasn't meant to pan.
  • Added an animated waypoint indicator showing where the castle is moving to when you click.
  • Fixed a bug causing some sounds to not mute.
  • Added basic art and materials to the enemies. (not final, but replaces the cubes)
  • Color and lighting adjustments
  • Added a tool-tip to the castle's health bar.
  • Misc optimizations


Changed files in this update

Depot 3974021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link