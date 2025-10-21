 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20484885 Edited 21 October 2025 – 19:06:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Stonkers

It's been a wild first 24 hours watching you stream, play, and report what you liked and especially what you did not like in the game.

Here is an update to address some of these issues:

  • The cash register is now usable by the player after unassigning the employee from its cashier role

  • Fixed the issues with keys remapping

  • Retros are not saved in Tycoon mode!

  • Grandpa dialogue now is less misleading, but his accent is still weird

  • Updated some modifiers balance, especially those related to the retros. For example, the modifiers that keep a count are no longer time-limited, and delayed the appearance of the galactic mods

  • Skins do not unlock in Tycoon mode. Only in survivor mode.

  • Added new skins (take a look and guess what it is!)

  • Updated game cover names following your suggestions last week: "Poked!, Lord of the Blings, Claw Me Maybe, Grammar War III: The Last Word, Hairy Harry, Wake n' Bake, Halo? It's Moi"

Enjoy the hustle, and keep the doors open!

Your GameStonk Simulator: Gone Rogue team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3349972
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link