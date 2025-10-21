Dear Stonkers

It's been a wild first 24 hours watching you stream, play, and report what you liked and especially what you did not like in the game.

Here is an update to address some of these issues:

The cash register is now usable by the player after unassigning the employee from its cashier role

Fixed the issues with keys remapping

Retros are not saved in Tycoon mode!

Grandpa dialogue now is less misleading, but his accent is still weird

Updated some modifiers balance, especially those related to the retros. For example, the modifiers that keep a count are no longer time-limited, and delayed the appearance of the galactic mods

Skins do not unlock in Tycoon mode. Only in survivor mode.

Added new skins (take a look and guess what it is!)

Updated game cover names following your suggestions last week: "Poked!, Lord of the Blings, Claw Me Maybe, Grammar War III: The Last Word, Hairy Harry, Wake n' Bake, Halo? It's Moi"

Enjoy the hustle, and keep the doors open!

Your GameStonk Simulator: Gone Rogue team