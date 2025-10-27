The Doors of Aris Are Open

We're excited to announce that Aris Arcanum is now available! After 2 years of development, we're ready to invite you to the enchanting halls of Aris. Now it's your time to embark on the journey to save Aris or to submerge it into darkness.

Watch our Launch Trailer on YouTube.



Magic-Bound Library

Guide Clyde, a determined scholar, through the cursed Victorian-era-inspired Library, where reality crumbles and endless rows of shelves give way to the all-consuming void.

Mighty Spells

Spellcraft Ink magic and scribe thousands of your own unique spells to battle against corrupted foes in a fair, but challenging combat system.

Breathtaking Views

Enjoy the handcrafted beauty of environments and inhabitants of the Library of Aris, together with the remarkable musical score.

Thank You

One more time, we want to thank you, our players, who inspired and supported us throughout our journey. Your playtests and critiques, your kind words and excitement brought this game to life. We hope we managed to deliver the game you would love.

Steam Scream Fest

And one more thing, right from the launch, Aris Arcanum joins Steam Scream Fest! We're so excited to join the spooky celebration!

How You Can Support Us

As a small indie team, there are so many ways you can help support us and the game.

If you buy the game, please consider leaving an honest review on Steam! Reviews have a massive impact on indie games, and we'd love to see your thoughts and experiences through a review.

Sharing the game through word of mouth with family and friends or on social media with your followers can really help spread the word and give others a chance to discover their next adventure. So many indies are discovered with a simple share or casual discussion.

Join the amazing community in our Discord and follow us on TikTok to share in the excitement and get to know other great gamers.



