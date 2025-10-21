This release updates the analog 3d gauges and mops up a few issues commonly reported. In playtesting, gamers were confused about the analog gauge motifs (and the full array of them!). I simplified them to match more common game UI, and replaced the medical "oxygen is green" with the more common game trope of "oxygen is blue". Here's the larger list of what's in this release:
- Analog gauges now have similar UI treatment to life bars in other games.
- The mining gauge is now contextual to cut down on UI fatigue - it only appears if you're involved in a mining situation
- The orbital speed is now digital (instead of the radial clicker treatment - many gamers confused this with some sort of odometer due to the look)
And some more minor fixes:
- Objectives and Gauges are now handled by a single HUD Layout setting
- Closed a bug where objectives and gauges were desynched on reload
- The radar and gauges no longer suffer from floating point rendering error far out from the galactic origin
- Debug logs were quieted to warnings and above
- Rendered a new oxygen & speedometer icons and applied minor chromatic fixes
- Closed a bug where Czig ships now stop pursuit on pause
- Colors no longer reflect object colors on the map, moving towards a more consistent color scheme for quick readability on the radar.
Happy orbiting!
Changed files in this update