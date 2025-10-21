Analog gauges now have similar UI treatment to life bars in other games.



The mining gauge is now contextual to cut down on UI fatigue - it only appears if you're involved in a mining situation



The orbital speed is now digital (instead of the radial clicker treatment - many gamers confused this with some sort of odometer due to the look)



Objectives and Gauges are now handled by a single HUD Layout setting



Closed a bug where objectives and gauges were desynched on reload



The radar and gauges no longer suffer from floating point rendering error far out from the galactic origin



Debug logs were quieted to warnings and above



Rendered a new oxygen & speedometer icons and applied minor chromatic fixes



Closed a bug where Czig ships now stop pursuit on pause



Colors no longer reflect object colors on the map, moving towards a more consistent color scheme for quick readability on the radar.



Spooky greetings from Guy!This release updates the analog 3d gauges and mops up a few issues commonly reported. In playtesting, gamers were confused about the analog gauge motifs (and the full array of them!). I simplified them to match more common game UI, and replaced the medical "oxygen is green" with the more common game trope of "oxygen is blue". Here's the larger list of what's in this release:And some more minor fixes:Happy orbiting!