Changelog
Game
🚀 Features
- (Maker) Added Tan, Tattoo, Pubic hair texture slots and changed Overlay slots to allow multiple selections
- (Audio) Added SFX for various parts of H
- (Content) Added basic underwear for base mesh 2.0
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update