21 October 2025 Build 20484526
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog



Game


🚀 Features


  • (Maker) Added Tan, Tattoo, Pubic hair texture slots and changed Overlay slots to allow multiple selections
  • (Audio) Added SFX for various parts of H
  • (Content) Added basic underwear for base mesh 2.0


🐛 Bug Fixes


  • (Assets) Large improvements to assets (mainly scenes) loading performance
  • (Character) Resolved case where base meshes marked compatible with itself would crash the game (Reported by community)
  • (H) Resolved case where H partner animations wouldn't play depending on animation setup
  • (Physics) Adjusted base mesh 2.0 physics colliders and added feet colliders (Reported by community)
  • (Unity) Upgraded Unity version for security fixes
  • (CharacterObjects) Loading character/outfit cards no longer assigns objects that aren't compatible with the current assigned base mesh (Reported by community)
    • [*] (Eyes) Resolve case where black edges would appear around eye parts by using a more basic and less accurate blend mode (Reported by community)

