Hello everybody! Today we are releasing our Major Expansion for the year and the centerpiece of Chapter IV: All Under Heaven. We're also releasing Update 1.18.0 ‘Crane’ alongside this expansion.

All of us at Studio Black here in Stockholm are so excited to share this with you. All Under Heaven might just be the biggest expansion we've made for Crusader Kings III. Growing the map by roughly 30% has definitely had its challenges, but it's been a long-term ambition of ours to establish a complete map of the Old World as a base to build on.

We hope that you all will have as great a time playing All Under Heaven as we did creating it!

Signed,

Alexander Oltner, Game Director

Henrik Lohmander, Design Lead

Lucia Dzediti, Producer

Daan Broekhof, Programmer / Code Owner

Jacob Blakey, Community Manager

and everyone else at Paradox Studio Black and Paradox Interactive



Check out the release trailer below, and a partial changelog under that. The full changelog is well beyond the limits of what we can fit into a Steam announcement, so check out our forums for a more comprehensive list of changes coming in today's update!





Expansion Features (Paid)



China

Added Celestial Government : A new government type heavily inspired by the centralized administrative government of China, overseen by the Son of Heaven. In a Celestial Government, you have access to Influence, Noble Families, Family Estates and Treasury. Independent Rulers have Legitimacy, while Vassals in a Celestial Realms focus on gaining Merit. The Top Liege has the Mandate of Heaven, a special type of Legitimacy tied to the Dynastic Cycle. New Province Administration types: Several new province types are split into two categories — Military and Civilian. Creating two distinct career paths for a character to pursue. Capabilities vary, with Military provinces being able to hire Title Men-at-Arms while a Civilian cannot. They have their own Governor Contracts. Merit : Merit is a measurement of your worthiness as an official for the Celestial and Meritocratic governments. You can earn Merit by participating in Examinations, Debates, constructing buildings, going on an Inspection Activity, using a Mentoring scheme, and generally, by being a good governor. You can increase your Merit Rank by passing the Local, Capital and Palace Examinations. If you have an Elder or Disciples, you can produce a passive Merit gain. The monthly merit gain can be increased by paying more taxes (for Civilian governors), or by creating Men-at-Arms (for Military governors). You can use the Children’s Examination to further the education of your children, giving them an initial boost of Merit and some Dynasty Prestige. Treasury: A new resource that acts as a complement to Gold for Celestial, Meritocratic and Administrative realms. It is the currency you spend on official business, such as constructing buildings, recruiting Title Men-at-Arms, and hosting certain Activities. Governors collect and send taxes up towards the central government. The central government put the collect taxes into the Treasury, which gets redistributed down to Governors and Ministers who all receive a small share depending on the realm’s Treasury Budget A budget can be tailored to suit each need and defines how large a share each Budget Category should receive. Each category is then divided amongst the receivers. Officials receive a salary that is paid out of the Treasury, but is received as Gold. A salary is set according to their governed titles and Merit Rank. Added a scheme allowing characters to siphon the Treasury out of a Title New Activities : Added Local and Capital Examinations. These activities let you earn Merit either by succeeding fairly or trying to cheat the system. The Local Examination is eligible for all government types that use Merit. It is held by local officials for the selected men of the prefecture, where entrants can try to complete the Provincial Examination. The Capital Examination is accessible in Celestial Government only. Entrants can complete the Metropolitan Examination and the Palace Examination, held by the Huangdí. The Palace Examination is the highest level examination, where entrants are judged before the Son of Heaven himself. New Succession Laws : Celestial Appointment Succession — A default succession for civilian provinces, where Merit is the deciding factor, but age, Dynastic Movements, and Confucian values, all contribute to a higher candidate score. Celestial Commander Succession — Merit is still the primary factor of who is appointed to military provinces, but individual candidate score is based on Martial skill, Prowess, Commander Traits, and other military qualities. New Provincial Laws : Army Command Structure - Decide how to organize the army and lean into Personal or Title Men-at-Arms. Retirement Age - Set the expected age of how long governors serve and make it easier to retire governors deemed too old for service. Candidate Score Focus - Determines if Level of Fame and Level of Splendor have an impact on the appointment score, the default is no. To change it the Conservative Movement has to be in power. New Powerful Family Aspirations: Choose an Aspiration and stake out the future of your house, specializing your family members into a role of your choosing. Spend influence and improve your Aspiration over time. Ritual — Focus on Family and Confucian values, allowing children to inherit a portion of their parents Merit and gain an increased amount of experience in the Confucian Education trait. Righteousness — Provide the members of your family a headstart in their career, making it easier to pass examinations and gain more merit as they climb the ranks. Integrity — Governance is the hallmark of a successful house. Become better governors and receive a larger share of the imperial Treasury. Honor — Only through military might can the Celestial Empire be kept safe. Ensure family members will have access to Men-at-Arms and a significant higher Treasury when serving as Military Governors. Added the Celestial Ministry , which greatly expands the Council for the Ruler of China. The Grand Chancellor, Imperial Censor and Grand Marshal are special positions within the Ministry, who can vie for control of the Grand Secretariat and become the Secretary Director by enacting the Grand Secretariat Control law. Six other Ministers are responsible for various aspects of administration in the realm: Minister of Personnel, Minister of War, Minister of Revenue, Minister of Justice, Minister of Rites, Minister of Works. Ministers have access to extra interactions, decisions and great projects. New Diarchy type - Grand Secretariat. A permanent diarchy in control of the Secretary Director. It has a set of unique Mandates to affect the Cycle and Movements. New Decisions : Study the Confucian Classics — One is never too old to delve deeper into the Confucian classics and master the ways of Confucian. Study hard to gain Merit, trait experience, and more! Choose Career Path — While your education and upbringing may have prepared you for a civil or military career, few choices are forever set in stone. Serve the Celestial Throne in the best way possible should you have a change of heart. Refuse Further Appointments — Are you content with your current position? Or Perhaps you don’t have a position and are satisfied with leading your family from the comforts of your estate? Then let it be known that you will not accept any new appointments. Added decision to Author a Book for characters of a culture with the scholar official tradition. The decision lets a character create a poem, an essay or a monograph with outcomes based on their learning, confucian education or poet skills, among other factors. Added decision to perform a ritual sacrifice at a local shrine , available to faiths that have the Local Rites pilgrimage doctrine. The decision will let you visit a location within your own realm or perform a sacrifice in your capital in return for some piety. Lessening the need to go to faraway pilgrimage sites. Hegemons in a stable era may also use this decision to perform a once-in-a lifetime special sacrifice at Mount Tai. Added a decision to Adopt Confucianism available to characters belonging to a culture with the Scholar Official tradition. Added a decision to Adopt Taois available to characters of a culture with the Cultivation tradition. New Court Positions : Department Aide Favored Minister Grand Guardian Grand Mentor Grand Preceptor Fire Dragon Engineer Keeper of the Harem Greatly expanded the Family Estate: A plethora of new buildings and effects that will help you succeed within the celestial bureaucracy. Unlock bonuses tied to the Dynastic Cycle, Merit gain, career progression, and much more!

Added The Dynastic Cycle : A new Situation which depicts the socio-political status of China. The Dynastic Cycle can progress through various eras of stability, instability and chaos. Stable Eras : Expansion, Advancement. These are golden ages aligning with the ambitions of the ruling dynasty, such as expanding China or inward advancement of wealth, culture, and technology. Unstable Eras : Tension, Conquest. These are times when the Empire is in turmoil due to internal or external forces, and the Mandate of Heaven is wavering. Chaotic Era : Division. This is a time of warlords, where the Mandate of Heaven is lost and only a strong ruler can unite China again. When the Division Era starts, the Hegemony of China Title is destroyed and all governors and vassals become independent rulers.

Movements : Groups of governors and other officials within the Chinese Empire that have a shared vision and drive of how the Empire should be run. Son of Heaven - the Emperor of China Pro-Dynasty Movement - characters aligned with the Emperor’s vision of the Cycle Advancement Movement - characters pursuing or maintaining the Advancement Era Expansion Movement - characters pursuing or maintaining the Expansion Era Conservative Movement - characters focused on family values rather than merit Unaligned - every other vassal of the Chinese Emperor Independent Rulers - rulers holding land in the de jure territory of China that are not vassals of the Chinese Emperor Movement Power is how the political clout of a group involved in the Dynastic Cycle is measured. It is derived from Merit, Influence, Age, current Military Strength, Governor and Confucian Education Trait experience, as well as the Movement Power of those involved in a particular Movement. It can be increased or decreased temporarily using Schemes or Decisions. The Movement Leader is a spokesperson that represents their interest, and has access to unique interactions and decisions.

New Activity: Debate - Movements will push for changes by petitioning the Emperor, and debating against each other in front of the Emperor. Join in to increase your Movement Power, or to gather more Disciples.

New Decisions tied to the Dynastic Cycle: Join Movement Host Debate Make Movement Petition (Movement Leader) - Try to persuade the Son of Heaven to change realm laws, host examinations, change province administration, etc. Favor an Era (Son of Heaven) - Signal which Stable Era you would like to pursue, affects the behaviour of members of the Pro-Dynasty Movement Favor a Movement (Son of Heaven) - Bestow the Heavenly favor on a Movement to enable its members to push the Cycle Shape the Dynastic Cycle (Son of Heaven, Movement Leader or Grand Chancellor) - Ability to affect the Dynastic Cycle by triggering Catalysts Consult Heaven (House Head) - Ability to affect the Dynastic Cycle by triggering Catalysts

New Faction type - Escalated Peasant Faction: Born out of other successful Peasant Factions in the Dynastic Cycle region. To make them more dangerous, they use Peasant Militia. Peasants armed with spears and pitchforks, just slightly better than Levies, with the same set of counters as Pikemen.

Dynastic Change : When a new House takes hold of the Hegemony of China, they trigger a Dynastic Change. Dynastic Change can happen in China from a warlord collecting enough territory in the Chaotic Era , or via an internal power struggle from the Grand Secretariat, or by conquest from a foreign ruler. When a new House takes hold of the Hegemony of China, they can determine which new Dynasty Name China will take on, as well as choosing a new map color based on the Wuxing colors.

Elders and Disciples are new positive type character relationships that can enable the two to obtain more Merit. Disciples respect the teachings of an Elder and follow in their footsteps. They will always be part of the same Movement as the Elder.

Celestial Hegemonic Tributaries are a new more independent tributary type that can gain various economic, technological, and legitimacy benefits from going on regular tribute missions to China.

Implemented three Investiture Privilege obligations for Celestial Hegemonic Tributaries: Trade Privileges, Familial Privileges, and Palace Privileges, which confer various bonuses to the tributaries depending on their amount of Imperial Grace.

The Confucian Education Trait increases your learning and stewardship, and demonstrates a character’s understanding of the Classics.

New Dynasty Legacy : Virtues - A new legacy with a focus on your dynasty rising to power as Scholar Officials in a Confucian Bureaucracy.

Added 3 China-focused bookmarks: Autumn of Virtue (867) The Tang dynasty has achieved great things at the helm of China. Now their work is under threat from powerful local leaders, calamities and revolts. As you take power a mere 40 years before the historical 5 dynasties and 10 kingdoms era the dynasty is on a path towards corruption. As a commander or bureaucrat in the last decades of the Tang dynasty you may help the dynasty survive or carve out your own base of power as the empire plunges from tension towards division era. Song of Splendor (1066) The Song dynasty has risen from the ashes of the long era of division that followed the demise of the Tang. This bookmark is set in an advancement era China where you can rise to power as a scholar official during the most successful years of the Song dynasty. Heaven in Turmoil (1178) Jurchen invaders have driven the Song dynasty from the traditional heartland of China in the north. Instead of the prospering society of 1066 the empire is now split, with a northern half dominated by the foreign Jin dynasty and the remains of the Song dynasty trying to accept a new role as hegemon over the south. In service of the Southern Song you will have to either attempt to reclaim what was lost, or help the dynasty consolidate and cultivate the south.

Added a new Tutorial Character , Qín Guān: learn the basics of the Chinese bureaucracy and earn your first Governorship!

The Mongol Invasion causes catalysts towards Division in the Dynastic Cycle and may result in a regionally-based Meritocratic Yuan Emperor, or a Celestial Yuan Hegemon holding all of China. Yuan Emperors will attempt to take the Mandate and become Hegemon. A Greatest of Khans who completes the Reform the Greatest Khaganate decision may establish a Hegemon-tier title and/or adopt one of the new admin governments.

Flavor content: Added events focusing on the different phases of the Dynastic Cycle and offering opportunities based on which phase is active. Added events focusing on which Movement characters belong to, opportunities to sway another character into your movement and relations with other movement leaders.

Many new character assets were added: Clothes 2 Male Chinese Imperial Clothing 1 Female Chinese Imperial Clothing 2 Male Chinese Tang and Song War Armor 2 Female Chinese Tang and Song War Armor 2 Male Chinese Nobility Clothing 2 Female Chinese Nobility Clothing 2 Female Chinese Hi-Nobility Clothing 2 Male Chinese Commoner Clothing 2 Female Chinese Commoner Clothing 1 Male Chinese Royalty Clothing 1 Female Chinese Royalty Clothing 1 Male Chinese Buddhist Devoted Clothing 1 Female Chinese Buddhist Devoted Clothing 1 Male Chinese Taoist Priest Clothing 1 Female Chinese Taoist Priest Clothing 18 Male Minister Clothing Variation (Low / High / Imperial Ranking Official) Headgear 2 Male Chinese Imperial Headgear 1 Female Chinese Imperial Headgear 3 Male Chinese Low/High War Helmet 3 Female Chinese Low/High War Helmet 1 Male Chinese War Helmet Mask 2 Male Chinese Nobility Headgear 1 Male Chinese High Nobility Headgear 2 Female Chinese High Nobility Headgear 2 Male Chinese Commoner Headgear 1 Male Chinese Royalty Headgear 1 Female Chinese Royalty Headgear Legwear 2 Male Chinese Military Legwear 2 Female Chinese Military Legwear 1 Male Chinese Commoner Legwear 1 Female Chinese Commoner Legwear 2 Male Chinese Nobility Legwear 2 Female Chinese Nobility Legwear Hairstyles 4 variants of Male Chinese-inspired hairstyles 5 variants of Female Chinese Nobility hairstyles 5 variants of Female Chinese Common hairstyles Beards 13 new beards, including variants

Added Song Dynasty Map table.

Added a unique Chinese Royal Court: Added 3 Grandeur variants of the courtroom. Added supporting assets: 2 Chinese tall pedestals 1 Chinese short wide pedestal 1 Chinese lectern

Added new Chinese holding models: 4 tiers of Castles and walls 2 tiers of City/Village 3 tiers of Pagodas 3 tiers of Temples

Added new 3D Chinese unit models: Cloud Ladder Siege Tower Ballista Cannon Chinese Ship Chinese Infantry

Added several new artifacts: Weapons, Shields and Armor: 3 Chinese Swords Chinese Dagger 2 Chinese Polearms Chinese Axe Chinese Shield Other: 4 sizes of boxes/reliquary items 8 Chinese hanging scrolls Chinese goblet

Added new character props used in animations: Tray Gui Guqin 2 Hu’s Chinese book Brush Goblet 7 variants of fans Bundle of scrolls





Japan

New Government Type: Ritsuryō A new type of Administrative Government unique to Japan Centralized Bureaucratic Government Form where characters can be appointed as Governors on behalf of their Liege Characters of this Government Form have access to Influence and Noble Family Heads have a Family Manor and House Aspirations . May become Kampaku , a Ruling Regent who governs the Realm on behalf of the Ceremonial Monarch. They may be appointed from among Noble Family Heads or be imposed by Faction demand. Governors may reject the centralized system and use the Establish Sōryō Fief Decision , but this is considered a Criminal act.

New Government Type: Sōryō A new type of Feudal Government unique to Japan. Sōryō characters do not use Influence as a currency, but Noble Family Heads retain their Family Manor and House Aspirations Sōryō rulers cannot be elected Ruling Regent of Japan, but may take power as a Daijō-daijin via the Install Ruling Regent Faction Sōryō Ruling Regents govern the Realm on behalf of the Japanese Emperor, they inherit by Primogeniture Succession and may be overthrown by Faction demand. Ruling Regents may use the Formalize Shōgunate Decision once all of Japan is Sōryō to become a Shōgun

Ruling Regents: Kampaku, Shōgun & Ten’nō Japan can have only one true master, but what type of master can change drastically The Kampaku is an administrative Ruling Regent whose task is to govern Japan, internally and externally, while stemming the tide of Feudalization and keeping all vassals in line. The Daijō-daijin and Shōgun are feudal counterparts of the Kampaku, a vassal that has taken power by force and is better able to leverage the military might of the Empire. The Ten’nō , or Emperor, has a largely ceremonial role, sitting the titular Chrysanthemum Throne as a Ceremonial Monarch under the supervision of a Ruling Regent such as a Kampaku. However, the Emperor may take back control and become a true monarch once more.

Imperial Policies A new type of Law available to top lieges of both Japanese government types Each policy has wide-reaching implications, affecting all vassals in the realm External wars may only be declared under a specific Imperial Policy Policy change may be imposed upon a liege by faction demand

House Blocs House Blocs provide a different playground in Japan: map painting with diplomacy Both Ritsuryo and Soryo government types may join House Blocs within the Realm A Bloc’s unity is measured by Cohesion , with higher levels granting greater bonuses to all members based on the Leader’s House Aspiration All Bloc members will join any other member who is attacked in a defensive alliance Factions may only be created by Bloc Leaders, and all Bloc members will join Factions their Leader creates Bloc Leaders are considered the favored candidate for leadership of Japan by all Bloc members Blocs and Confederations have a new dedicated map mode.

Japanese Manor The two Japanese governments have limited Domain Size, so to compensate they have access to a new Japanese domicile type, which lets you build long term power for your house regardless of what piece of land you control Domicile and buildings are retained when changing government type Buildings unlock bonuses, interactions, decisions to further increase the power of your family.

House Aspirations Six unique and upgradeable House Aspirations tracks Each unlocks different abilities, interactions, domicile buildings, and other boons The Aspiration of a Bloc Leader determines bonuses granted to all Bloc members Bloc Cohesion is greatly tied to the shared Aspirations of Bloc members Specialize in pursuing the Ritsuryō or Sōryō path to power

Added 2 Japan-focused bookmarks: A Never-Waning Moon (1066) Set in the heyday of Heian-era Japan this bookmark sees a Japan dominated by Ritsuryo rulers vying for the role of Kampaku, a position almost exclusively in the hands of the Fujiwara dynasty for many generations. Rise of the Bushi (1178) This bookmark is set in a Japan that is much changed since the preceding one. Power has shifted from the capital to military landholders in the provinces. As the game starts you are at the eve of a conflict that will later be known as the Genpei war , a civil war that preceded the formation of a new Shogunate. Unique events set the scene for the bookmark characters in relation to their roles in the Genpei War that unfolds.

New Dynasty Legacy: Elegance - A new legacy for aspiring dynasties in Japan and the transition from cultural and political influence towards self governance and the rise of the military class.

Added Character Art assets for Japan: Clothes 2 Male variants of Japanese War Armor 2 Female variants of Japanese War Armor 1 Male Japanese War Armor with Kamon 1 Female Japanese War Armor with Kamon 1 Male Japanese Nobility Clothing 1 Male Japanese Nobility Clothing with Kamon 1 Female Japanese Nobility Clothing 1 Male Japanese Imperial Clothing 1 Female Japanese Imperial Clothing 1 Female Japanese Royalty Clothing 1 Male Japanese Royalty Clothing 1 Male Japanese Royalty Imperial Clothing 1 Male Japanese Commoner Clothing 1 Female Japanese Imperial Clothing 2 Japanese Royalty Low/High Nobility Clothing variants 1 Japanese Buddhist Priest Clothing 1 Male Japanese Shinto Priest Clothing 1 Female Japanese Shinto Priest Clothing Headgear 3 Male Japanese low/high War Helmet 2 Male Japanese Imperial Headgear 1 Male Japanese Royalty Headgear 1 Male Japanese Nobility Headgear 1 Male Japanese Shinto Priest Headgear 1 Male Japanese Commoner Headgear 3 variants of the Female Japanese War Helmet 1 female Japanese Shinto Priest Headgear Legwear 1 Male Japanese Commoner Legwear 1 Male Japanese Imperial Legwear 1 Male Japanese War Legwear 1 Female Japanese Commoner Legwear 1 Female Japanese War Legwear Hairstyles 4 Female Japanese Hairstyles 2 Male Japanese Hairstyles

Added a new Japanese Royal Court, used by the Ruling Regent Added 3 grandeur varieties of the courtroom. Added supporting assets: 8 Japanese hanging scrolls 1 Japanese pedestal

Japanese holdings models: 4 tiers of Castles and walls 2 tiers of City/Village 3 tiers of Pagodas 3 tiers of Temples

Added flowering Sakura trees to the map in Japan

New unit models: Japanese Ship Japanese Infantry

Several new artifacts and props: Weapons, Shields and Armor: 3 Japanese Swords Japanese Ceremonial Sword Japanese Dagger Japanese Shield Ō-yoroi Armor Props: Gunbai





Southeast Asia

New Government Type : Mandala A new type of government where a God-King, or Devaraja, rules over voluntary tributaries rather than feudal vassals. Piety plays a large role in the Mandala government and Mandala rulers have access to a higher Level of Devotion: Godlike. Piety can be gained through additional means such as constructing Pious Buildings and Temple Citadels. Mandala Tributaries , primarily accumulated by Embracing other Mandala rulers, provide Piety as well as Gold and Levies to their Mandala Suzerain. The Tributary status is also inherited on Tributary succession. The higher Piety levels provide you with a significant portion of Radiance.

The number of Direct Vassals are limited under the Mandala Government Form. Instead, the Liege and Suzerain are reliant on Tributaries for expanding their realms. The Mandala Realms thrive under good kings and wane under unpopular ones, as tributaries can easily abandon a ruler that is not worthy. Successful kings aim to be seen as gods. It is important to maintain Opinion and grow relations with your Tributaries in an effort to keep them long-term. It pays off to groom your heir; on Mandala Succession your Tributaries may scatter unless the ruler can prove to be a worthy Devaraja Successor. As a Tributary of a Mandala, you can perform Tribute Missions to pay your respects and tribute to the God King, gaining more legitimacy and prestige in their local realm in return.

Mandala Aspects : Each aspect focuses on a specific lifestyle and will inform your playstyle by providing bonuses for your house and for the house head. All Mandala Aspects have multiple levels that you can upgrade to, providing new and stronger bonuses Aspect of Creation Creation, tied to being the bringer of life and construction, primarily focuses on building buildings, producing offspring and accumulating wealth. Aspect of Serenity Serenity, the bringer of peace and prosperity, focuses on avoiding offensive wars as well as fostering diplomacies and maintaining good relationships. Aspect of Destruction Destruction, the bringer of change and renewal, focuses on displays of strength and bringing other rulers under tribute. On higher levels, they may create Mandala Tributaries using the Bring Under Tribute Casus Belli. Aspect of Trickery Trickery, the bringer of deceit, secrets and subtle control, focuses on scheming and making others do what you want them to do — whether they want to or not.

Mandala Decrees: The realm laws, Mandala Decrees, are unlocked by your Aspect. They allow you to propagate what your focus is at the moment, which unlocks bonuses, trade-offs and influences how your subjects may act.

Mandala Rituals: Once you've settled on an Aspect, Mandala rulers will get the odd request to go out into their realm to prove their divinity and strengthen the realm by assisting the local population. It is important to go out and please your followers, otherwise they might turn against you. Rituals change depending on what Aspect you have chosen.

Mandala Capital Temple Complexes Through the use of Great Projects, tributaries and rulers of Mandala realms can fund big Capital Temples to the glory of the God-King. These buildings will show on the map and will provide bonuses to be able to hold more land, more direct vassals and to grow a larger permanent realm. They also provide a certain portion of Radiance.

Radiant God-Kings A Mandala ruler can aspire to be seen as a God-King, or Devaraja, and then relies on Mandala Radiance to acquire and keep Tributaries. Radiance is calculated based on the character’s Level of Devotion, the level of their Mandala Aspect and the level of their Capital Temple Complex. Added a dedicated Radiance Map Mode, unlocked by possessing a Capital Temple Complex. This informs you about what realms are likely to accept a Tributarization offer, in addition to displaying competing Mandala ruler's Temples. Achieve high enough levels of Radiance, and even other government types may be willing to offer tribute to you…

New Schemes : The new schemes are primarily unlocked by achieving certain levels of an Aspect Coerce Tributary Scheme Trickster Mandalas can attempt to coerce other rulers to become their tributaries. Coerce Contribution Scheme Creation Mandalas can attempt to coerce their subjects or owned provinces to fund one of the Contributions for their Great Projects. Disbelieve Mandala Scheme Trickster Mandalas can attempt to Disbelieve other Mandalas, weakening their credibility as well as Radiance. Leverage Contribution Scheme Trickster Mandalas can attempt to leverage Great Project Contributions from other rulers.

New Casus Bellis Plunder Contribution Destruction Mandalas can choose to plunder Great Project Contributions from other rulers. Raze Capital Structure All Mandalas can mobilize to ruin another Mandala ruler's Capital Temple Complex Great Building.

New Holding Type : Temple Citadel Holding, the primary holding for Mandalas and modelled after the walled temples at the time.

New Court Positions : Khlon Glan Guru Court Brahmin

New Dynasty Legacy: Divine Aspirations - This legacy focuses on piety, and how to become and stay in power as a Devaraja Mandala ruler.

Added 1 bookmark based in Southeast Asia: Living Gods on Earth (867) This bookmark focuses on Southeast Asia just as the proliferation of god kings has started to really take hold of the region. City states such as Pagan, Angkor and Haripuñjaya all have divine aspirations and rely on their growing tributary networks to assert the authority a Devaraja deserves.

Added new pilgrimage events for Southeast Asia.

Added new character assets for Southeast Asia: Headgear Added 1 female nobility variant Added 1 male nobility variant Clothing Added 2 male Southeast Asia clothes Added 2 female Southeast Asia clothes

Added new artifacts: Southeast Asian Shield

Added Southeast Asian holding models: 4 tiers of Temple Citadels (new holding type) and walls 2 tiers of Castles 2 tiers of City/Village 3 tiers of Pagan Temples 2 tiers of Pagan City/Village

Added new map assets: Elephants on the map

Added a new Southeast Asian ship model.

Added new Points of Interest type for visiting Devaraja Capital Temple Complexes.

New Government Type : Wanua A new maritime Tribal type government for the islands of Southeast Asia. Wanua realms generally have smaller domains and fewer vassals than mainland Tribals, but make up for it with bonuses to traveling over water, new building lines, and access to Bartering. They can also release subjects as Wanua Tributaries, who are more ‘sticky’ and provide more bonuses than standard subjugated tributaries. Wanua rulers earn very little Gold from buildings, but they are able to cross the seas to raid and barter far more effectively than their continental Tribal counterparts. This Government form allows the Raiding of foreign Counties for Loot. Unlocks the ability to Raid over seas . They also have access to the new Bartering mechanic: Buildings in Wanua realms will produce Bartering Goods . For this, Wanua Governments have an extra building slot compared to regular Tribals. Armies can be raised as non-hostile Barterers . These units can be moved to nearby realms to exchange Bartering Goods for Loot through peaceful means. When finishing a barter mission, you will leave a positive modifier in the affected holding, and the owner of the area will gain opinion of you. Unlike raiding, you can Barter with your Suzerain and your Tributaries (so keeping a few Wanua tributaries around when you are playing as a Mandala is a good idea!). Barterers and Raiders may clash in foreign lands, the winner will take the loot from the loser. Wanua Governments have synergies with the Mandala Government as they gain Legitimacy from being a Tributary.

New Formables: Added a new decision to Found the Majapahit Empire - available to Javanese rulers who control Java and southern Sumatra Added a new decision to Found the Siam Kingdom - available to ruler of Tai heritage who control Muang Sua and Sukhothai



East Asia

New Government Type: Meritocratic A government form similar to Celestial, in which characters can be appointed as Civil or Military governors, used by Silla, Goryeo, Dai Viet, Dali, Xia, and Balhae You have access to Influence, Noble Families, Family Estates, Treasury Independent rulers have Legitimacy, while Vassals focus on obtaining merit. In Meritocratic realms, Merit is capped at the 5th Merit rank. Upon reaching Empire tier, a Ceremonial Monarch title will be created, and the realm will adopt Meritocratic Regency succession, allowing a bureaucrat to take power as a Ruling Regent.

New Government Type: Meritocratic Khanate A fusion of the nomadic way of life with the Confucian bureaucracy of the centralized Chinese Administrative government, used by Great Liao and Jin This government keeps Nomadic Tributaries, who are required to aid them during wars, making for powerful swarms of highly potent units. This is a government form similar to Celestial and Meritocratic, but originating from Nomadic governments. Like in Meritocratic governments, you have access to Influence, Noble Families, Family Estates, Merit, and Treasury. Rulers have Legitimacy rather than Merit. Merit is also capped at the 5th Merit rank. Like in Nomadic governments, you can still enforce Obedience, maintain Tributaries and have a higher maximum Dread.

New Situation: The Silk Road. The Silk Road is a predefined route of provinces that run from China towards the west, the provinces all gain development from the route dependent on the current phase of the Silk Road situation. The Road is divided into 6 different Regions , each with its own current Phase Phases change depending on events in regions to the east, generally originating in China, and depending on if the Dynastic Cycle is in a Stable or Unstable era. During the Unstable Phases wealth along the route will start to dry up. Each Region has a Trade Hub county with an upgradeable Special Building line, to further tap into the riches flowing along the route. Silk Innovations will spread from the east, with new Innovations originating in China and travelling along westwards, allowing those that control the route to acquire them. Silk Road Innovations are always pre-researched by China, and a random selection move downstream through each Region along the Road to the west. As a player character further away from the Silk Road you will be able to tap into the spread of Innovations, Artifacts and Characters by seeking out the Trade Posts on the route to bring these benefits home. Added Game Rule for Random or Preset bookmark starting innovations

New Formables: Added a new decision to Unite the Husamguk - available to rulers of one of three kingdoms of the Korean peninsula, the only way to create the Goryeo/Samhan empire title as a Koreanic culture Added a new decision to Found the Viet Empire - available to Viet rulers who control Champa

Added character assets for Korea: Clothing 2 Male Korean Low Nobility Clothing 2 Male Korean High Nobility Clothing 1 Male Korean Imperial Clothing 2 Female Korean Low Nobility Clothing 2 Female Korean High Nobility Clothing 1 Female Korean Imperial Clothing Headgear

1 Male Korea Imperial Headgear

1 Female Korea Nobility Headgear

Added a Gyerim-ro Dagger for Korean Spymasters



Cultures, Faiths, and Men-at-Arms

New Men-at-Arms Type : Handgunners. They are armed with gunpowder weapons, and they generally counter Heavy Infantry, and are countered by Heavy Cavalry and Light Cavalry.

New Men-at-Arms : Burenjia Infantry - Heavy infantry unit available to China . Zhanmadao - Heavy infantry unit available to Chinese Military governors . Tiefutu Cavalry - Heavy cavalry unit imitating the style of the Jurchens, available to China . Fire Lancers - Handgunner unit available to China . Cloud Ladders - Siege weapons available to China . Mobile Towers - Siege weapons available to China . Mounted Samurai - Archer Cavalry unit available to Japan . Samurai - Heavy Cavalry unit available to Japan . Warrior Monks - Pikemen unit available to Japan . Emishi Riders - Archer Cavalry unit available to Emishi . Pesilat Warriors - Skirmisher available in Southeast Asia

Added new Cultural Traditions : Scholar Officials - Han , Viet and Goryeo cultures Art of War - Used by Han culture Cultural Primacy - Used by Han culture Court Machinations - Used by Han culture Cultivation - Used by Han culture Intensive Farming - Used by Han culture Hydraulic Builders - Used by Khmer , Tai , Javanese and Bai cultures Rice Cultivators - Used by Viet , Khmer , Khmu , Tai and Iloko cultures Esoteric Power - Used by Javanese , Malay , Acehnese and Khmer cultures Fortified Strongholds - Used by Tai and Burmese cultures Religious Hospitality - Used by Cham cultures Barangay Confederations - Used by Iloko , Tagalog and Biscayan cultures Maritime Way of Life - Used by Bugis , Toraja , Moluccan , Javanese , Malay , Acehnese , Tagalog, Bisayan and Amis cultures Stratified Society - Used by Silla and Goryeo Sinophilic - Used by Goguryeo , Silla , Baekje , Goryeo , Balhae , Viet Fragile Peace - Used by Yamato culture Ephemeral Grace - Used by Yamato culture Inward Perfection - Used by Yamato culture Dynastic Pragmatism - Used by Yamato culture Warrior Monks - Used by Yamato culture Bushido - May be picked after a Shōgunate is established Defiant Ambushers - Used by Emishi culture

Added new Faith Tenets : Benevolent Governance - Used by Daoxue , Jingxue Cranial Trophies - Used by Kaharingan Filial Piety - Used by Daoxue , Jingxue Harmonious Society - Used by Jingxue Pursuit of Knowledge - Used by Daoxue Takamin - Used by Kamuyism, Shamanic, Suomenusko



Audio

Added 14 new music tracks: All Under Heaven Alliance in Jeopardy Celebration Parade Conflict Escalation Divide in Court Echoes of the Steppe Emperor of Heaven First Strike Flower Gardens Grand Procession Heaven of Meditation In the Ashes Silk and Spices Survival of Dragons

Added 9 new China-exclusive music tracks: Three Six Melody Songs of the Frontier General’s Command Thunder in Drought Spring River Scene The Moon on High Three Variations on the Plum Blossom Prince of Qin’s Victorious Battle Array Drunken Ecstasy

Added 3 new influencer music tracks: Kineie Nami – Bisho 筝界胖大叔 – Cloud Feather Dance Huang Shiyu – Peace with the Dawn



Art

Added a new paper map with distinctively Asian flavor.

Added a new unique UI-skin.

Added two new loading screen illustrations for the “All Under Heaven” expansion.

Added 20 new achievement icons.

Added 3 new legacy track illustrations: Virtues Elegance Divine Aspirations

Added 36 unique event illustrations: Asian alley, day Asian alley, night Asian estate Chinese throne room Asian military camp Chinese city Asian corridor, day Asian corridor, night Asian courtyard Asian inn, outdoors Asian docks Examination area Asian farm Asian feast Japanese ritual festival Asian garden Asian holy site Asian hunt Japanese throne room Japanese city Asian kitchen Asian market Japanese moon festival Overflowing river Asian physician Asian relaxing room Rice fields Ruined holding Chinese study Japanese study Japanese tanabata festival Asian tavern Asian temple Southeast Asian village Asian wedding bedroom Asian wedding ceremony

2 new trait icons Confucian education Former emperor

4 new story event images: Shogunate Dynastic Cycle - Consolidation Dynastic Cycle - Corruption Dynastic Cycle - Stability

3 new decision images: Mandala project Great project Silk Road

1 new domicile background: Urban Asia

36 new domicile buildings

1 new dynastic cycle illustration

9 new court positions icons:

7 new government type icons:

51 new special building icons:

21 new illustrations for Men-at-Arms: Asian heavy infantry Asian heavy horsemen Asian light horsemen Asian skirmishers Asian pikemen Asian archers Asian crossbowmen Asian levies Warrior monks Western heavy horsemen Western light horsemen Pesilat warriors Samurai Samurai horse archers Hwacha Handgunner Fire lancers Cloud ladder Cannon Ballista Siege Tower

18 new interaction or scheme icons

10 new event type icons

30 new faith icons

13 tenet icons

27 new innovation icons

Many new flat icons

Added 43 new character animations: Added a Shinto version of prayer to the prayer animation Added a Shinto dance variation to the dance animation Added new variation of drinking animation for Asia Added 3 new bowing animations; prostration, zuoyi, and bao quan Added 3 new sitting/kneeling animations; seiza, kiza, and crosslegged Added 2 new instrument animations; playing guqin, and idle with guqin. Also added these to the random instrument animations Added 3 fanning animations; fanning, fanning coyly, and holding a war-fan (gunbai) Added 5 Japanese sword poses; Jodan no Kamae, Chudan no Kamae, Gedan no Kamae, Hasso no Kamae, and Waki Gamae Added pondering animation to avoid too much thinking repetition Added 7 animations for holding hu and gui; three variations of just holding them, sitting on Chinese throne with them, sitting on Japanese throne with them, being emperor, zuoyi bowing with them. Added 3 new councilor animations for Asia; chancellor, spymaster, marshal Added 9 new idle animations for Asia; honorable, dishonorable, bold, coward, greedy, vengeful, compassionate, callous, cynical Added nervous animation Added an animation for carrying scrolls Added an animation for servant carrying a tray Added a new spear-holding animation

Added 18 new unit animations: Moving and idle animations for the 3 new ships (Japanese, Chinese, South East Asian) Attack animations for the 4 new Asian siege weapons Animations for using units using spears Animations for the elephants on the map



For a full changelog, please check out this post on our official forum!

