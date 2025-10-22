 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20484488 Edited 22 October 2025 – 05:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HELLO!!

HUGE NEWS, THE FULL GAME IS FINALLY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE!!!

After almost 16 months of work, you all now can experience the full Pokitaire experience. Purchase your copy here or on itch.io and I hope you all have fun with my silly game! The Steam release will have a 15% release discount for the first week, while the itch version will have a 15% discount.. forever (Steam version's gonna be a little more expensive). There will still be a few updates coming in, mainly implementing Steam achievements, but other than that, the full experience is here!

Thank you for the support from friends, family, and strangers alike, working on a project this long term was definitely not easy, but despite it all, I have done it!!

