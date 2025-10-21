Hello RAMheads! Its been a few weeks, as we took a break after launch once the game was stable enough. Here is a patch that addresses the majority of the bugs found over the past few weeks.

Adjustments:

- Increased Memory unlock visibility

- Increased value of Bootstrapaima (6 -> 12)

- Adversarial multiplier no longer applies when a story upgrade is active

Fixes:

- Fixed an issue with Simplicity where the swap bar visuals would not display the correct number of swaps

- Fixed a crash related to Deadlift physics

- Fixed an issue where slow-mo when opening the shop would cause it to take forever to open

- Fixed a visual issue with the ending warning note persisting on other evo upgrades

- Fixed some incorrect colour dialogue boxes

- Fixed several typos and localization issues