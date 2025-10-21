Hello RAMheads! Its been a few weeks, as we took a break after launch once the game was stable enough. Here is a patch that addresses the majority of the bugs found over the past few weeks.
Adjustments:
- Increased Memory unlock visibility
- Increased value of Bootstrapaima (6 -> 12)
- Adversarial multiplier no longer applies when a story upgrade is active
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with Simplicity where the swap bar visuals would not display the correct number of swaps
- Fixed a crash related to Deadlift physics
- Fixed an issue where slow-mo when opening the shop would cause it to take forever to open
- Fixed a visual issue with the ending warning note persisting on other evo upgrades
- Fixed some incorrect colour dialogue boxes
- Fixed several typos and localization issues
