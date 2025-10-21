 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20484258 Edited 21 October 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
OCCT 15.0.4 is available !

This important update fixes a very tough issue where OCCT, when launched from Steam under Linux, would refuse to start. The compatibility layer of Steam was at fault.

Thank you for the reports and patience ! We're sorry it took us a few days to fix, it was not an easy one.

Changelog :
  • Main : Fixed : OCCT would refuse to start on Steam+Linux due to a failure in enumerating storage devices.
  • Ui : Fixed : The waiting dialog had an ugly border around the background
  • Benchmark : Fixed : Upload would never stop when doing it without a license


Enjoy !

