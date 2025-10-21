This important update fixes a very tough issue where OCCT, when launched from Steam under Linux, would refuse to start. The compatibility layer of Steam was at fault.
Thank you for the reports and patience ! We're sorry it took us a few days to fix, it was not an easy one.
Changelog :
- Main : Fixed : OCCT would refuse to start on Steam+Linux due to a failure in enumerating storage devices.
- Ui : Fixed : The waiting dialog had an ugly border around the background
- Benchmark : Fixed : Upload would never stop when doing it without a license
Enjoy !
