Main : Fixed : OCCT would refuse to start on Steam+Linux due to a failure in enumerating storage devices.



Ui : Fixed : The waiting dialog had an ugly border around the background



Benchmark : Fixed : Upload would never stop when doing it without a license



OCCT 15.0.4 is available !This important update fixes a very tough issue where OCCT, when launched from Steam under Linux, would refuse to start. The compatibility layer of Steam was at fault.Thank you for the reports and patience ! We're sorry it took us a few days to fix, it was not an easy one.Changelog :Enjoy !